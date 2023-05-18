Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

In a very surprising turn of events, Behaviour Interactive announced that Nicolas Cage will be coming to Dead by Daylight.

It’s the performance of a lifetime.

Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5th. pic.twitter.com/A96yvZPYpt — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 17, 2023

A teaser about the upcoming collab between Nicolas Cage and Dead By Daylight was uploaded to the game’s Twitter account, as well as on their YouTube Channel. The teaser showed a disheveled movie set, with Nicolas Cage’s voice saying narrating the following in the background:

There is nothing more powerful than imagination. We can shape the fabric of reality, transforming everything you may think you know.

It then showed the collaboration’s name, simply titled “Nicolas Cage”, as well as a date, July 5, 2023. According to the teaser, we will be learning more about this upcoming collaboration on that day.

What’s funny about the teaser is that they didn’t even specify or explain just what Nicolas Cage was doing there. If you are not familiar with Dead By Daylight, it is a game where players play as either a Survivor or a Killer. The Survivors must avoid the Killer while repairing generators, and ultimately escape from the map. The Killers, on the other hand, must hunt down and sacrifice the Survivors to something called The Entity.

Normally, it’s obvious from the teaser who the Killer or Survivor is. However, this teaser gives us no clue whatsoever as to whether Nicolas Cage is a Killer, Survivor, or neither. Hopefully, the explanation Behaviour Interactive will give on July 5, 2023, will shed some serious light on the matter. We will be sure to update you on the details once it is released.

That’s all the information we have about Nicolas Cage arriving in Dead by Daylight. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.