If the recent tweets are anything to go by, we might be able to see Nicolas Cage in a future Hideo Kojima video game.

Hideo Kojima recently posted on his Twitter account about Nicolas Cage's visit. The tweet, with the caption “With our dear Nicolas Cage” contained two pictures. The pictures contained Kojima, Cage, as well as Ludens. Ludens, who is seen wearing his “extra-vehicular creative activity (ECA) suit”, is the company icon and mascot of Kojima Productions.

Kojima then followed the tweet with images of Kojima signing the company's annual signboard. The tweet translates as “We received a signature from our Niko Kei on the Kojima Productions annual signboard.” Niko Kei, in case you were wondering, is a nickname for Nicolas Cage. His sign reads “To Hideo and the team, thank you for an incredible tour!”

These recent tweets have since then sparked discussion and speculation among fans of both the game studio and Nicolas Cage. After all, why would an actor decide to visit a game studio out of nowhere? Had this been any other game studio or any other actor, some players would have likely just shrugged it off. However, thanks to recent circumstances, this situation is different.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For starters, Dead By Daylight announced that Nicolas Cage would be coming to Dead by Daylight. Cage also appeared in Summer Game Fest 2023. There, he briefly talked about why he suddenly appeared in the game, stating that “someone very important to [his] family is a Dead By Daylight enthusiast”. This, along with his love for horror, pushed him to accept the role. Interestingly, Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest 2023 host, mentioned that some people would have thought that Cage would “maybe… be in a Hideo Kojima game.”

Another reason why players are already speculating that Cage might be in an upcoming Kojima game is the fact that, well, Kojima's Kojima's recent game and upcoming game are both filled with famous actors. Death Stranding, for example, has the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Margaret Qualley, and more. Death Stranding 2, their upcoming game, has Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Lea Seydoux, who was also in the first game. As such, it's no wonder players are speculating a lot about this.

Of course, this is all just speculation. It is not a fact that Cage would be in the next Kojima game. Kojima Productions hasn't said anything, after all. It could be that Cage really was just visiting the studio, for one reason or another. However, should it come true, then it would really be such an interesting collaboration.

That's all the information we have about the possibility of Nicolas Cage appearing in a future Hideo Kojima game. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.