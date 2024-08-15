John Madden is being memorialized in film. The trailblazing NFL giant will be remembered by fans and athletes in an upcoming drama biopic directed by David O. Russell.

Most fans are familiar with Madden due to his fearless leadership as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. During the 1970s, Madden led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl and many championships.

Nicolas Cage will be portraying the NFL legend in the upcoming film, Variety reports.

“Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” Russell said in a statement. “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.”

Cage is best known for his roles in “Longlegs,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Face/Off,” and the “National Treasure” series. He has won an an Academy Award, Golden Globes Award, Screen Actors Guild Award two BAFTAs in his career.

In addition to being head coach of the Oakland Raiders in the '70s, — after retiring in 1979 — Madden continued to provide exceptional coverage of the NFL by commentating for nearly three decades on television. He retired as a commentator in 2009.

Madden's legacy also transcends his work on the field and in the booth as a widely known video game that bears his name. In 2021, the legend died at the age of 85.

Besides Cage, no other actors have been announced at this time. However, the oulet reports that casting announcements will be made at a later date.

David Bloomfield will executive produce Madden, with Todd Black producing alongside Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Jonathan Shukat, and Matthew Budman.

A release date has not been made at this time.