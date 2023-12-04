Nicolas Cage could move on to act in television series after a few more films, the Oscar winner revealed in a recent interview.

Nicolas Cage is a renowned film actor. But he may make the transition to TV and the small screen.

“I did what I had to do with cinema”

Speaking to Uproxx, Cage revealed that he could be going to the small screen soon. “I want to do it all. And I feel that I've, at this point — after 45 years of doing this; that in over 100 movies — I feel I've pretty much said what I've had to say with cinema,” Cage said. “And I'd like to leave on a high note and say, ‘Adios.' I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting.”

When asked if this means he's ready to switch now, Cage reassures fans that he still has contracts to fulfill. “Well, I'd like to [do only three or four more movies]. I would've liked to have left on a high note, like Dream Scenario. But I have other contracts that I have to fulfill, so we'll see what happens,” Cage added. “I mean, I am going to be very severe and very astringent on the selection process moving forward.

“But for me to do another movie, I do want to explore other formats. I am very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television. I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves. I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of Breaking Bad. We don’t have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me. We’ll see,” he continued.

He said that up next is spending time with his family. Cage also said “I'm a student and I don't know if I have anything else to learn in cinema. I might have something to learn in television.”

Nicolas Cage has done it all since he began acting. He's won an Oscar (for Leaving Las Vegas) and appeared in several acclaimed films. Some of his recent credits include Pig, Renfield, The Retirement Plan, and Dream Scenario.