Attention on deck!

Nicolas Cage wants to join Starfleet Command and earn his stripes to stand on the Enterprise bridge, Comicbook.com reported.

Last year, Cage said he prefers to be in a Star Trek franchise than to be a Jedi (or Sith) in the Star Wars universe. He hasn't given any updates about his Trekkieness until an interview with Comicbook.com at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards.

The actor won Best Supporting Actor in a Film for 2023's Renfield. He spoke to several outlets about Star Trek, saying that while he's not in discussions for any Star Trek parts, he has had some conversations with Paramount about the franchise.

He explained to TrekMovie, referencing his interview last year when he said he'd much rather be in Star Trek than Star Wards.

“Well, my passion is more Trekkie. I grew up watching Shatner and Nimoy and Bones and those stories on television had a lot of wisdom and socially relevant commentary. So I've always been partial to Star Trek,” he said.

“Well, I've been hearing some talk about it, but nothing real… Since [the 2023 interview] there was a few comments from Paramount, but who knows? I'd want to be on the bridge. I want to be on the Enterprise. Yeah… Who knows?” the Academy Award-winning actor said.

When Cage spoke to ScreenRant, he told them, “There were a couple of phone calls. I don't know, I'd have to see a script. It would have to be something that I could really add my flavor to; have some pop and some spark. I wouldn't want to just do anything, because I have so much love for the franchise.”

“I want to be on the Enterprise. Ideally, I'd have to be on the Enterprise in some capacity. I don't want to be floating in space on a satellite! I want to be on the bridge, but they have to bring it to me,” he added.

So to answer a question often asked by sci-fi fans everywhere: Star Trek, yes; Star Wars, no.

“No is the answer. I'm not really down,” he said about the Jedi and Sith universe.

“I'm a Trekkie, man, I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll. I grew up watching Shatner, I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding,” Cage added.

The actor has expressed that he wants to try “immersion streaming with episodic television.” He referenced seeing Bryan Cranston “stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of Breaking Bad,” in wanting to have more time to delve into a character and their story.

It's difficult to do that in a movie, where you have a very limited time to tell a story.

However, I'm not going to lie: I have a hard time seeing Nicolas Cage on the Enterprise bridge. I have an easier time seeing him as a villain, though. But he did say he wants to be on the Enterprise. I can see him as the bad guy holding the crew hostage.

So Cage and Paramount should get together again… just so he can prove me wrong.