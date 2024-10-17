Nike is going back into their vault of classics as they plan to resurrect the notorious Nike Air Flightposite sneakers from the late 90's and early 2000's. The shoes also made their debut in Hollywood and have gained mainstream notoriety as a result, so it was only a matter of time before Nike added these to the upcoming release calendar. Later this month, we'll see the iconic Nike Air Flightposite return in the brilliant “Metallic Gold” colorway.

The Nike Air Flightposite first released in 1999 and was a derivative of the original Nike Air Foamposite designed by Eric Avar and promoted by Penny Hardaway. The subsequent Flightposite model was also a hit and gained traction from top players of the era including Minnesota Timberwolves' Kevin Garnett and San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan.

Then, in 2002, the Nike Air Flightposite was featured in Spider-Man when worn by the Green Goblin, portrayed by actor Willem Dafoe. The kicks were part of the costume design for the Goblin's ensemble and later earned their “Green Goblin” moniker.

Nike Air Flightposite ‘Metallic Gold'

The Nike Air Flightposite features a revolutionary foamposite upper, molding to the wearer's foot and creating a stunning and futuristic silhouette. The shoes also feature a carbon fiber plate on the outsole and an outer neoprene boot to ensure comfortability. The shoes are adorned in a color-changing Metallic Gold color that shimmers with green and purple accents. The outsole and inner boot are done in black to contrast the look. The shoes are complete with a zipper through the tongue, locking the shoes into place for maximum lockdown.

The Nike Air Flightposite “Metallic Gold” is expected to release on October 30, 2024 for a premium retail tag of $240. The shoes are slated to drop on Nike SNKRS app and will be available at select Nike retailers in limited quantities. Given the nostalgia of these for a wider range of audiences, don't sleep on your chance to grab a pair if you're looking to add these to your collection.