Over the last year, the Nike Air Foamposite has seen a massive resurgence in production, releases, and popularity in sneaker culture once again. Made famous by Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway, the revolutionary Nike silhouette will see yet another colorway in its endlessly expanding catalogue. This time, we'll see the Nike Air Foamposite Pro version return in a first-time colorway.

Designed by sneaker genius Eric Avar, the Nike Air Foamposite debuted in 1997 as arguably the most revolutionary basketball sneaker of its time. The shoes struck a chord with Orlando Magic sensation Penny Hardaway, a match-made in heaven that resulted in an extensive and successful marketing campaign for Nike Basketball.

The sneakers also gained massive traction in street and fashion culture with areas like the DMV adopting the kicks as their own. New York also has an affinity for the classic silhouette and sneakerheads alike will have a chance to grab the newest colorway in the storied line.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Wolf Grey”

The Nike Air Foamposite is a unique basketball shoe with its molded upper. The Foamposite material was revolutionary, creating a form-fitting sneaker that ensured stability and a futuristic look far ahead of its time. The shoes also feature a carbon fiber plate along the outsoles, ensuring for maximum response and comfort. The simple, yet effective design allows for endless color combinations, basically serving as a blank canvas for whatever the minds at Nike can conjure up for the next release.

Above is a first look at the “Wolf Grey” colorway in the Foamposite Pro model. The foamposite upper is clearly done in a matted grey color, while the suede eyelets, heel, opaque outsole, and Nike Swoosh are all done in Jet Black. We see contrasting Nike logos on the outsole and heel, offering a very clean design throughout this entire shoe. The uppers are also rumored to have reflective qualities.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Wolf Grey” is slated to release sometime during Fall 2024. They'll arrive with a number of other colorways throughout the upcoming holidays and should be released on Nike SNKRS app for retail at $230.

