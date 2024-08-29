At the recent Fanatics Fest in New York City, Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway shared his dream lineup of all-time great basketball players with GQ Sports. Surprising few who remember his prowess on the court, Hardaway boldly placed himself among basketball's elite, including former teammate Shaquille O'Neal.

“Can I put myself in there? … I'd say myself, Shaq, MJ, Bron, and Kobe,” Hardaway stated during the interview. This assertion might appear self-assured, but it is supported by a career that, though marred by injuries, flashed undeniable brilliance.

Penny Hardaway's early dominance and the toll of injuries

Hardaway, drafted third overall by the Magic in 1993, quickly established himself as a force in the league. He earned All-NBA First Team honors twice in his first three seasons and was a close contender in MVP voting during that period. His dynamic playstyle and versatility on the court captivated fans and analysts alike, suggesting a trajectory towards basketball immortality.

However, a series of injuries, starting with a significant knee injury during the 1996 playoffs, abruptly challenged Hardaway's rise. These setbacks significantly hindered his performance and progression in the ensuing years. Despite these obstacles, he maintained a respectable presence in the NBA over a 14-season career, with averages of 15.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.

Shaquille O'Neal, Hardaway's teammate during his most productive years in Orlando, has frequently commented on Penny's potential and their synergistic play. Reflecting earlier this summer on The Big Podcast, O'Neal addressed the often-discussed comparison between Hardaway and Bryant.

“They ask me all the time, they say, ‘Who’s better, Penny or Kobe?’ And I’ll always say, Penny [Hardaway] was Kobe [Bryant] before Kobe. … They act like they don’t understand what I’m talking about,” O'Neal remarked, highlighting the high regard in which Hardaway was held.

Hardaway’s legacy amid unfinished potential

These reflections underline not only Hardaway's influence during his tenure with the Magic but also the lost potential due to his untimely injuries. While his career may not have culminated in the accolades or longevity enjoyed by his contemporaries like Bryant and Jordan, the moments of brilliance he displayed on the court remain a significant part of NBA lore.

Hardaway's inclusion of himself among legends like Jordan, James, and Bryant is not just a testament to his confidence but also a nod to what might have been. Although his career didn’t include some of the accolades others achieved, Hardaway displayed periods of dominance that continually remind fans and peers of a star whose full brilliance circumstances beyond his control ultimately obscured.