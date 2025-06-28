Ahead of his 23rd NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is back in the lab, working out ahead of schedule. While many speculate when James will retire from basketball, a recent video of LeBron working out is getting Lakers fans excited for the upcoming season. At 40, he shows no signs of slowing down, coming off of another impressive campaign.

James is seen taking strong takes to the rim for above the rim finishes in the workout video that's going viral on social media, per James' Instagram.

LeBron James is putting that WORK in 😤 (via @KingJames / IG)

pic.twitter.com/OBCacgE9bZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

James also worked on his left-handed finishes, per Overtime's X, formerly Twitter.

James averaged 24.4 points on 51.3% shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.0 steals for the Lakers last season.

LeBron James reportedly working out with Lakers' Bronny James

Article Continues Below

Perhaps Lakers All-Star LeBron James' first workouts with his son, Bronny James, has rejuvenated LeBron to get back in the gym early. While Bronny prepares for his second summer league play, his dad, LeBron is reportedly expected to exercise his player option for 2025-26, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Sources tell him that James will exercise his $52.6 million player option. At the same time, James is back in the gym, getting back into basketball shape.

“James, who turns 41 in December, returned to on-court basketball activities this week after sustaining a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee in Game 5 against Minnesota,” he said.

Still, there's no telling if the upcoming season, LeBron's last year of his deal, will be his last.

“Before his return to the court, he had been training in the weight room with his son, Lakers guard Bronny James, sources told ESPN, their first extended offseason together after last summer's Paris Olympics, McMenamin said. “And while James has considered retirement every offseason since 2023, a source familiar with James' thinking told ESPN that at this point, James is not entering next season with any certainty that it will be his last.”

Ahead of his first training camp with Luka Doncic, who was traded from the Mavericks mid-season, there's plenty for James to look forward to, including a second season with his son. The opportunity to grow continuity with Doncic as the two lead the Lakers into a new era with hopes of capturing the franchise's first championship since 2020, LeBron's last title.

With reports circulating about talking with the Heat about a potential trade for Andrew Wiggins, it could also be a busy offseason for the Lakers front office.