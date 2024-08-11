We've been seeing Nike dig deep into their vault of past releases, brining back new editions of popular sneakers throughout the years. They've been doing a ton of work with Kobe Bryant's legendary signature line, bringing back previous releases and continuing to update classic models with updated colorways. Now returning what may have been Kobe's most unique sneaker, we'll see a release of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite was originally launched in 2014 and became the first sneaker in the Nike Kobe line to feature a high-top design. The design was a response to Bryant's achilles tear back in 2013, which he miraculously returned from in just eight months. The shoes were an even more exaggerated version of a typical high-top sneaker, taking every measure to ensure the health and stability of the 35 year-old Kobe Bryant.

The shoes were released throughout the next few years in a multitude of colorways. In January 2015, Nike released a “What The” colorway of the Kobe 9, a mash-up of all previous colorways to create one cohesive mural. The trend among sneakers was popularized by the Nike SB “What the Dunk” and has been used in signature lines like KD's, LeBron's, and even a few Air Jordans. Now, we'll see Kobe's famed “What The” Kobe 9 return for its 10-year anniversary.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite ‘What The'

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite “What The” will return in a White/Reflective Silver-Chlorine Blue-Black colorway. The shoes are built from Nike's revolutionary Flyknit technology, remaining consistent throughout the entire upper and through the high ankle support. The uppers feature a mix of neon blue, red, and green to create a unique and vibrant mural throughout the shoes. They're based in white to offset the loud colors and feature hits of black carbon fiber plating along the midsole.

The shoes also come with alternating red/green Nike Swooshes and the “KBNINTH” stitching along the top of the ankle collar. The hallmark feature in these shoes has always been the hash marks, or “sutures,” along the back heel, a constant reminder of Kobe Bryant's achilles surgery and his road back to the court. Here, they come in alternating colors to complement the Nike Mamba logo along the tongue.

All in all, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite has always been seen as Bryant's most unique sneaker. However, this colorway stands out as uncommon and even won the hearts of people who didn't particularly care for the model. Notably, Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant has cited the Nike Kobe 9 Elite as his favorite sneakers to play basketball in.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite “What The” will return April 13, 2025 for the 10-year anniversary of the original release and will be made available on Nike's website. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $300 and should arrive in limited quantities. With how popular recent Nike Kobe releases have been, expect these to be another massive hit in terms of demand.

Where does the Nike Kobe 9 rank among your best Kobe sneakers?