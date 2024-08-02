The entire NBA world and basketball fans alike are patiently waiting for the return of Memphis Grizzlies' franchise star Ja Morant to the court. As one of the most electric and promising young talents in the game today, the NBA just feels more exciting when Ja Morant is taking the floor each night. He also dropped on of the most popular signature sneakers of 2023 and as we gear-up for his signature follow-up, we'll see a few more colorways release of his Nike Ja 1.

The Nike Ja 1 first released back in February 2023 and has seen numerous iterations in terms of colorways and themes. Often drawing from Ja Morant's personal style, the shoes have commemorated his “We ain't ducking no smoke” quotes and even his icy blue grills he had custom-made. Now, Nike has released the latest colorway in the Nike Ja 1 line, titled “Light Silver” for its sleek hues and sharp design.

Nike Ja 1 “Light Silver”

The newest Nike Ja 1 “Light Silver” is named after its style code, which reads Light Silver/Cyber-Cyber-Cool Grey-Granite. We see the uppers of the design take a monotone approach with the different hues of grey throughout. We see slight contrasts between the uppers, Nike swoosh, and heel, creating a solid and clean grey color scheme. The shoes are highlighted by the Cyber-colored neon bottoms, adding a whole new element to this color palette. These match perfectly with the Memphis Grizzlies' jerseys and we could see Morant rocking these in-game when he returns next season.

The Nike Ja 1 “Light Silver” is currently available for purchase at Nike and all Nike retailers. Coming in at $120 retail, they're an extremely affordable option for hoopers of all levels and have been widely available in retail settings. They're also one of the cleaner looking basketball sneakers on the market right now, so don't miss your chance to rock these on the court!