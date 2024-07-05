It's hard to predict the success of a debut signature sneaker for an athlete of any caliber, but New York Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu would have told you all along that her signature model was different. In an unprecedented move, she transcended both the men's and women's game with her Nike Sabrina 1s and now she's back with a vengeance, looking to make an even greater impact with the Nike Sabrina 2.

The Nike Sabrina 1 was first launched in September 2023 after a long-anticipated wait and a stellar WNBA season from the NCAA Women's all-time leader in triple-doubles. Her debut silhouette was very similar to the Kobe Bryant's signature line with Nike, which Ionescu was deeply inspired by due to her close relationship to Bryant. Adding her own personal touches to the sneakers, the Nike Sabrina 1 quickly became the most popular signature sneaker a WNBA athlete has ever released.

The defining factor for the Nike Sabrina line was its departure from men's/women's categories and creating an overall unisex basketball sneaker that performed much better than many other signature models on the market. The Sabrina 1 became a massive hit among NBA players and the shoes continue to see success at a retail level.

The Nike Sabrina 2 was announced earlier this summer and the debut “Court Vision” colorway was released shortly thereafter. Now, her newest colorway, titled “Conductor,” draws inspiration from her artistic ability to orchestrate and craft the game around her into something beautiful.

The biggest selling point of the Nike Sabrina 1 was its performance on the court among other signature models and popular basketball sneakers. The Nike Sabrina 2 returns with a similar focus, based around traction control and creating an unparalleled reaction for the player and the ground. The shoes feature Nike's latest cushioning system and are rooted in a Nike Zoom outsole for maximum energy return.

The Sabrina 2 “Conductor” will come with an official style code of Football Grey/Glacier Blue/Astronomy Blue/White. This is a lighter version from her mainly Purple/Black “Court Vision” release, so it's nice see to a lighter palette of hues for this pair. The shoes come complete with Ionescu's “S” logo in blue on the tongue, along with the same logo along a vibrant orange insole. All in all, this may be one of the cleanest colorways we've ever seen Sabrina Ionescu and Nike release, ensuring that these will get some face-time during both WNBA and NBA action.

The Nike Sabrina 2 “Conductor” will officially release on July 12, 2024 and will be made available on Nike's website, Nike SNKRS App, and select Nike retailers. The shoes will be available in both adult sizes and GS sizing with adjusted pricing. If you miss out on these come release day, be sure to check out KICKSCREW and their full stock of legit sneakers available worldwide.