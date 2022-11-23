Published November 23, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

We’re not even at the halfway point of the season and already, Charles Barkley has come out with one of his infamous guarantees. This time around, the Hall of Famer set his sights on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets as Barkley just dropped a sweeping declaration pertaining to how this team will finish the season.

Barkley has been so impressed with what he’s seen from the Nuggets thus far that he’s ready to guarantee that this team will end up being the best team in the Western Conference:

“The Denver Nuggets will finish with the best record in the West,” Barkley declared.

Charles Barkley: "The Denver Nuggets will finish with the best record in the West."#NBATwitter#MileHighBasketballpic.twitter.com/KEPA04D3RY — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 23, 2022

Barkley was so sure of his statement that he even repeated it three times as his co-hosts questioned his latest declaration. Needless to say, Chuck is a big fan of the Nuggets and what they’re doing right now.

The Nuggets were in action on Tuesday as they took on the Detroit Pistons at the Ball Arena. Denver hasn’t exactly been playing tremendous basketball of late, with Jokic and Co. losing two out of their last three games. The Nuggets entered Tuesday’s matchup with a 10-6 record, though, which is just half a game behind the top-seeded Utah Jazz (12-7).

Barkley clearly likes what he’s been seeing from the Nuggets so far in the campaign now that they’ve got their stars back. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are now back in the mix for Denver, while Nikola Jokic has been Nikola Jokic.

Will Charles Barkley’s latest prognostication bear fruit or will this serve as a curse for the Nuggets? Only time will tell.