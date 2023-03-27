For most NBA stars, making it to the most exclusive sports league in the world and being rostered on a team is the ultimate goal and a dream come true. An even more exclusive club, however, is the short list of NBA players with their own signature shoes. Since Michael Jordan revolutionized the bridge between signature sneakers and basketball, it’s been a common theme for the top NBA players to sport their own model of kicks.
Note, it’s much more common for players to have a PE (player exclusive) of a sneaker already in production by a brand they’ve teamed up with. Some notable PEs include Ray Allen’s Jordan 13, Chris Paul’s Jordan 11, and DeMar Derozan’s Kobe PE collection. However, there’s a small number of players that continue to have their own signature model. In fact, every NBA MVP since Kobe Bryant in 2008 has had their own signature shoe besides one: two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
Since Kobe won MVP in 2008, the winners are as follows: LeBron James (4x), Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry (2x), Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo (2x), and Nikola Jokic (2x). All players beside Jokic have their own signature sneakers with brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Amour and Jordan. While he has a shoe deal with Nike and sports his own PE of the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump, Jokic has yet to be offered his own signature shoe. While he hasn’t publicly called for one, it’s safe to safe that the back-to-back MVP and best passing big man of all-time is deserving of his own sneaker.
RT @NBAKicks: 💍 Nikola Jokic’s Nike Air Zoom GT Jump PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/jjnjxo3RBT #NBA
