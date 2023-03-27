For most NBA stars, making it to the most exclusive sports league in the world and being rostered on a team is the ultimate goal and a dream come true. An even more exclusive club, however, is the short list of NBA players with their own signature shoes. Since Michael Jordan revolutionized the bridge between signature sneakers and basketball, it’s been a common theme for the top NBA players to sport their own model of kicks.

Note, it’s much more common for players to have a PE (player exclusive) of a sneaker already in production by a brand they’ve teamed up with. Some notable PEs include Ray Allen’s Jordan 13, Chris Paul’s Jordan 11, and DeMar Derozan’s Kobe PE collection. However, there’s a small number of players that continue to have their own signature model. In fact, every NBA MVP since Kobe Bryant in 2008 has had their own signature shoe besides one: two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Since Kobe won MVP in 2008, the winners are as follows: LeBron James (4x), Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry (2x), Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo (2x), and Nikola Jokic (2x). All players beside Jokic have their own signature sneakers with brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Amour and Jordan. While he has a shoe deal with Nike and sports his own PE of the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump, Jokic has yet to be offered his own signature shoe. While he hasn’t publicly called for one, it’s safe to safe that the back-to-back MVP and best passing big man of all-time is deserving of his own sneaker.

There are a number of reason why Nike may be hesitant to offer Nikola Jokic is own sneaker. Historically, Nike hasn’t been too keen on making signature shoes for big men in the NBA. Shaquille O’Neal had one of the most notable sneaker deals as a center, but was signed to Reebok early in his career. Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Dwight Howard were all signed to Adidas, but failed to bring in a signature look and stuck with PEs of the same Adidas models. Marketing centers and big men has never been Nike’s plan of action and it’s harder to do so with a European player like Nikola Jokic.

While he’s widely popular as a player in overseas markets, the interest of basketball sneakers doesn’t translate the same in Europe as it does in the United States. Even though Jokic has quietly been one of top three players in the NBA for the last three years, players like Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have gotten signature shoes before him. As he eyes a potential third consecutive MVP award, maybe it’s time Nike gives Jokic his flowers and sets him up with the deal of a lifetime. Would you rock Jokic’s shoes if he had a signature model?