Several NBA fans are already declaring Joel Embiid as the 2022-23 MVP amid his recent scoring tear, but Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic certainly showed on Saturday that he’s not out of the race just yet.

In fact following his dominant display against the East’s top seed Milwaukee Bucks, Nuggets fans believe that it should erase all doubts who the real MVP of the season is.

Jokic exploded for 31 points, six rebounds and 11 assists against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, propelling the Nuggets to the 129-106 win. Similar dominant performances from Embiid in the past allowed his MVP odds to surge, and so obviously, the Joker’s latest display should also do the same in his bid for a third-straight MVP honor.

At least that’s what several NBA and Nuggets supporters believe.

“Nikola Jokic is going to go from being drafted during a Taco Bell commercial to being the 4th player in NBA history to win the MVP in 3 straight years,” one fan commented.

Another Denver faithful added, “And someone will say Nikola Jokic isn’t the MVP.”

“THE MVP HAS A NAME AND IT IS NIKOLA JOKIC,” a third Twitter user proclaimed.

Several others also couldn’t help but point out how Joel Embiid and his Sixers lost to the Kevin Durant-less Phoenix Suns on Saturday, which is their second straight defeat. When the Nuggets were on a losing skid, many were quick to criticize Nikola Jokic and question his MVP candidacy. Now, the tables have turned.

“Nikola Jokic blew out the no.1 seed team and its MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Joel Embiid got blown out by Bismack Biyombo and a team missing 2 starters,” one commenter said.

Another critic shared, “Nikola Jokic just put up an MVP performance against Giannis and the bucks. Meanwhile… Embiid is getting bitched by Bismack Biyombo in a blowout loss to the Suns, where he has shot 35% and is still in stat-padding. What a time to be alive man.”

Here are more reactions to Jokic’s MVP bid and criticisms on Embiid:

• 76ers Finishing 49-33, Getting Swept In R1

• Nuggets Finishing 58-24, Cruising To Finals

• Congrats On Ur 3x MVP, Nikola Jokic 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TEQt6biHXm — . (@StepBaqSwag) March 26, 2023

THE KING IS BACK, NIKOLA JOKIC FOR HIS 3RD STRAIGHT MVP!! pic.twitter.com/XgR6yatqki — Flicker Basquet (@FlickerBasquet) March 26, 2023

On a night where Jokić dropped 31-11-6 and beat the Bucks, EMVPIID went OFF: 8/19

6 blown coverages in the 4th

-5 L

76ers have lost 4 of 5, 3 straight. MVP HIM 😤😭 pic.twitter.com/Xfd9LffolW — Nikola Jokić Fan Club © (@njokicfanclub) March 26, 2023

Entering tonight’s game against the 76ers, the Suns had lost 6 of 7. The MVP favorite walked into their building and dominated, shooting 8 of 19. However, Maxey’s 35 points were not enough to save the 76ers 😭. 76ers have now lost 4/5 and 3 straight MVP? 😝😳🤭🤭😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xtEKZVezHX — Nikola Jokić Fan Club © (@njokicfanclub) March 26, 2023