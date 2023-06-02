Nikola Vucevic hits the free agent market this offseason and could be an excellent addition to teams in need of help up front. The two-time All-Star is known for his offensive skill set. Vucevic is a 32-year-old veteran who excels scoring from all three levels of the floor at center.

While Vucevic isn't performing at the same level he did during his All-Star seasons, he is still a quality center. Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season with the Chicago Bulls. The big man shot 52 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three.

With that said, here are the three best destinations for Nikola Vucevic in 2023 NBA free agency.

3. Chicago Bulls

Re-signing with the Bulls makes some sense for Vucevic. The Bulls are in a tough spot this offseason as they have to decide how to build their roster.

In the 2021 offseason, Chicago acquired DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to put around Zach LaVine and Vucevic. Chicago held the one seed in the Eastern Conference but fell once Ball went down with an injury. Ball has not played since then due to a knee injury, and it's unknown when or if he will suit up again.

Returning to Chicago to run it back doesn't make much sense for the Bulls unless they have a route to upgrade the roster another way. However, for Vucevic, returning to the Bulls makes sense. He is in talks with them to extend his deal and remain with the team. He has played there for the past two-and-a-half seasons and expressed a desire to remain with the team.

Vucevic may not want to go to a new team, as he likes his role in Chicago. It's also his best opportunity to get one last big contract, as the Bulls could be desperate to retain Vucevic if they want to stay somewhat competitive in 2023-24 and beyond.

The Suns will be active this offseason as they build around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Changes have already been made as the Suns fired head coach Monty Williams at the conclusion of the season, replacing him with Frank Vogel. Vogel was the head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 when they won the championship.

With their new coach in place, the Suns will now move on to make changes to the roster. Vucevic could be a sign-and-trade target if Phoenix wishes to move on from Deandre Ayton. Although Vucevic is older, he would be one of the best centers on the market to replace Ayton if they are ready to part ways.

For Chicago, getting a young center in Ayton would give them a change after a disappointing season. Vucevic could be a great offensive fit with the Suns, as he would provide more shooting. He would also get to play for a team that should be a contender in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks are the best destination for Vucevic this offseason. Dallas had a disappointing end to the season after the trade deadline. They acquired Kyrie Irving at the deadline to pair with Luka Doncic. The trade sacrificed depth, and Dallas dropped from a playoff team to out of the play-in tournament.

While Vucevic wouldn't fix all of their needs, the Mavericks must add a reliable center. Vucevic would fit well offensively next to Doncic and also Irving if he re-signs. They could use a scorer at the big position, but they would still need to add defenders around them.

Signing with Dallas would give Nikola Vucevic an opportunity to help the Mavericks bounce back and become a playoff contender in the Western Conference once again.