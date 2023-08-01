Roman Reigns is known for his legacy in the WWE. Nevertheless, he made an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday and dipped into the NFL world, making a Super Bowl prediction that San Francisco 49ers fans will love.

Roman Reigns puts the Niners as the top Super Bowl contender across the NFL in a list of five. Following the Niners, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills round out his list.

It is not a surprise that Reigns put the Niners given all of the talent on their loaded roster. Starting on offense, the Niners have three very serviceable quarterback options in Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Trey Lance. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, they will be playing on an offense with elite playmakers like Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. Nevertheless, this is just the offensive side of the ball.

Many are predicting the Niners to have the best defense in the league, led by Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner. Besides Warner, the Niners have some of the best defenders in the NFL in Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. It is clear that the Niners roster is loaded on both sides and could easily find themselves in the Super Bowl this year.

Despite being a very talented roster, the Niners will still have to deal with the likes of the Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the reigning NFC champion Eagles. They have the team to surpass both of these squads, but they will have to prove Roman Reigns right on Sundays in order to do so.