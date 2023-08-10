The San Francisco 49ers have received some unfortunate training camp injury news for star tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. Training camp injuries are a part of the game, but Niners fans will still be upset to see absences for Kittle and McCloud, via Niners reporter Cam Inman.

“#49ers injury updates: George Kittle has an adductor strain and will be out a week. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has a hamstring pull from today. Ray-Ray McCloud has a broken left wrist and will have surgery tomorrow, probably out two months, opens the door for Ronnie Bell as WR/returner.”

Dre Greenlaw joins George Kittle and Ray Ray McCloud by getting hit by the injury bug, although Greenlaw will have the shortest absence. Kittle is set to be on the sidelines for a week with an abductor strain, while McCloud broke his left wrist and is slotted for surgery that suggests a two-month recovery period.

The Niners will continue to monitor the quarterback situation as the number one priority out of training camp, but they will definitely take these injuries into account in regards to any roster moves. Losing Kittle could have some adverse effects on their offense while Brock Purdy still works back from elbow surgery in preparation for Week 1.

Stay tuned into any more injury updates out of Niners training camp and when specifically a return for George Kittle could occur. The oft-injured tight end will hope to be back in no time with a season full of Super Bowl aspirations lying ahead for the Niners.