San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams is one of the best players in the NFL and is absolutely loved by Niners fans. At 35-years-old, Williams is getting up there in age, although his most recent take on a potential retirement will make Niners fans love him even more, reports ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

“Every year, I come back and I'm literally on the edge of my seat until that first practice, because I just don't know. I can train as hard as I want and feel good, but I don't know. I've seen a lot of guys fall off, hit that wall, and I just don't know when it's coming. So I kind of go in scared in a sense, and as soon as I get out and move around I feel like, ‘All right. This year I'm good. I haven't started slowing down yet.' At the end of the day, I'm 35. I understand I don't have another 10 years. But what's the point of thinking about when it's going to stop? It doesn't help. I think once it's time, it's time, and you will know. But for me, just because I'm 35, I don't think I should be thinking about retiring. I've got a 13-year-old daughter, and I've been playing football her whole life, she's about ready to be in high school here pretty soon. So I do feel the pressure to want to spend more time with them, but they're proud to have dad in the NFL. They would rather me go as long as possible.”

Trent Williams is positive that he still has plenty left to give the Niners and the game, and he plans on doing so while he can. When the time comes, the NFL world will thank Williams for everything he has done and will wish him the best in retirement.