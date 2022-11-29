Published November 29, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The upcoming Nintendo Direct will premiere to the world the second Super Mario Brothers movie trailer. Understandably, fans have mixed feelings.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 11/29 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's second trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. 📽️: https://t.co/vctv2bppGWpic.twitter.com/xGt3UobWrz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2022

First off, let’s get the most important detail down. The Nintendo Direct will happen on November 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM PST. This Nintendo Direct will stream live on their YouTube Account in around 19 hours as of the publishing of this article. According to the original tweet, this Nintendo Direct will not have information about games in it. This makes it the first Nintendo Direct, to our knowledge, that does not include game updates in it.

The Super Mario Bros movie has been a very polarizing topic since its announcement back in 2021. Most of the controversy and comments came about from the reveal that Chris Pratt would voice Mario. Although he had promised to bring a voice “unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world“, fans didn’t really believe him. This view of the movie only got worse after the first trailer came out last month,

Many fans were not impressed with Chris Pratt’s Mario voice. Most said that he was just talking normally, not even trying to sound like Mario. They compared it to Jack Black’s performance as Bowser, who many said was amazing. Others, on the other hand, were willing to give Chris the benefit of the doubt. After all, he only had two lines in the first trailer. Some were hoping that his voice would be different for the rest of the movie.

Either way, tomorrow’s new Super Mario Bros Trailer should give us more details on the movie’s plot. It should also give us a peek at what other characters sound like. So far, we have heard the voices of Bowser, the Penguin King, Toad, Luigi, and of course Mario. If the image on the tweet is anything to go by, we might be hearing Peach’s voice as well.

Understandably, fans are split on their reactions to the trailer announcement. A good number of them are actually looking forward to seeing another trailer. Others were still voicing out their disappointment with the movie’s casting. There are also those who are planning on skipping this Nintendo Direct premiere as it will have no game announcements. Either way, we’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to see how the fans will react to the trailer.

If you haven’t seen the first Super Mario Bros movie trailer yet, then you can watch it below.

