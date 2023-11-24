Nintendo Is Releasing An Adults-only N64 Switch App In Japan

Nintendo launches adults-only N64 Switch app in Japan with classics like GoldenEye 007, adhering to local age ratings.

In a move set to excite adult gamers in Japan, Nintendo has announced the launch of a unique Nintendo 64 (N64) Switch Online application designed exclusively for adults. Scheduled for release on November 30, this service will feature the iconic titles GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini, marking a significant step in Nintendo's strategy to cater to mature audiences.

The decision to launch an adults-only version of the N64 Switch Online app in Japan is a direct response to the country's stringent age rating requirements. Both GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini have been rated ‘Z' by Japan's Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO), indicating that these games are strictly prohibited for sale to individuals under 18 years of age. The ‘Z' rating is notable for being the only CERO rating directly regulated by the Japanese government, necessitating distinct display and age verification processes during purchase.

In contrast to the rest of the N64 games available through the Switch Online subscription service, users in Japan will need to download and launch a separate app to access these classic titles from the game developer Rare. This approach reflects Nintendo's commitment to complying with local regulations while also providing gamers with access to beloved classics.

GoldenEye 007, a game that redefined the first-person shooter genre in the late '90s, had already been added to the Switch Online library in Western countries earlier this year. The delayed release in Japan indicates that Nintendo's Japanese division has been diligently working to navigate the complexities of the nation's age rating system. Meanwhile, Jet Force Gemini, another Rare classic known for its unique blend of shooting and platforming gameplay, is also set to join the N64 library on Switch Online in the West, with a release planned for December, although a specific date has not yet been confirmed.

The addition of Jet Force Gemini will bring the total count of N64 games available on Switch Online in Western territories to 27 by next month. This expansion follows the recent additions of other popular titles such as Mario Party 3 in October, and both Pokémon Stadium 2 and Excitebike 64 in August.

Nintendo's Expansion Pack tier for Switch Online, introduced in October 2021, has been pivotal in bringing a collection of N64 games to the platform. This move not only caters to the nostalgia of long-time Nintendo fans but also introduces a new generation to these classic games. Looking ahead, Nintendo has confirmed that 1080° Snowboarding and Harvest Moon 64 are also slated to join the N64 library, further enhancing the service's appeal.

The introduction of an adults-only N64 Switch app in Japan signifies Nintendo's adaptive strategy in different markets. By addressing the specific challenges and requirements of the Japanese gaming industry, Nintendo demonstrates its commitment to providing a comprehensive and diverse gaming experience to its subscribers, while adhering to local regulations.