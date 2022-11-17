Published November 17, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

One final home game meant one final request for senior quarterback Sean Clifford.

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin said he wants fans to come out cheering for the four-year Penn State starter, the Big Ten contender’s most accomplished passer since now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley.

“I would love for that kid, not to get ahead of ourselves, but in our last game, on Senior Day, I hope he gets the type of appreciation and recognition that he deserves,” James Franklin said.

Sean Clifford’s Nittany Lion senior day will reflect a five-year career that has seen nothing but success in the Power Five since he backed up McSorley as a true freshman on a Miles Sanders-led team in 2018. Though Clifford hardly played in any snaps as a true freshman after redshirting, he saw time in three wins and one loss as the Nittany Lions went 9-4 before they fell to the 10-3 Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl.

Since first taking the starting spot under center the next year, Clifford earned a record of 29-15 while racking up just above 10,000 passing yards, the most in school history.

“I think he’s very underappreciated,” said tight end Brenton Strange after a 30-0 win over the Maryland Terrapins. “We know what he brings to our team, how he runs our team and how he is a leader. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that a regular spectator wouldn’t understand. I’m very thankful to play with Clifford.”

Though James Franklin went through with a self-imposed pushup punishment after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct call against Maryland, Sean Clifford earned 139 passing yards and one touchdown on 12 passing attempts last Saturday.

Nittany Lions football will start their Senior Day matchup against Michigan State on Nov. 26, their last game of the season. Kickoff time and broadcast information are still to be announced.