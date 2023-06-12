Jennifer Lawrence's new film, No Hard Feelings, is less than two weeks away from release, but the latest clip shows her character encounter the weirdest Craigslist listing ever.

The clip, which was exclusively revealed by Rotten Tomatoes, shows Maddie (Lawrence) scrolling through Craigslist. It's important to note that the young woman is an Uber driver without a car. Luckily for her, she encounters a listing that may satisfy her needs.

“Need a car for college? Date our 19-year-old son this summer. We're looking for an attractive, kind, and intelligent woman [in her] early-to-mid 20s,” the listing reads.

But the reward is what catches Maddie's eye: “In exchange, we'll give you a Buick Regal, clean, rust-free, 40K miles.”

She clarifies that the “d” in “date” has quotes around it, and Maddie's justification for considering the offer is she has had one-night stands in the past without getting a Buick Regal.

No Hard Feelings tells the story of Maddie as she “dates” Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), a 19-year-old who has shown no interest in dating. Percy's parents — played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti — are concerned by this and create the Craigslist listing to help him out as he transitions to college and adulthood.

Jennifer Lawrence has come a long way since her Hunger Games days. After appearing in the trainwreck of an end to Fox's X-Men universe, Dark Phoenix, Lawrence went on to star in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up which featured an all-star ensemble including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep. She also appeared in Causeway for Apple TV+ and is in production on Die, My Love.

No Hard Feelings will be released on June 23, 2023.