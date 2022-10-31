The Green Bay Packers still could not find their way out of a rut. Not a few saw the Packers’ loss to the mighty Buffalo Bills Sunday night from a mile away, as Aaron Rodgers and company just did not seem to have enough weapons to keep in step with a team that is commandeered by Josh Allen. Rodgers knows that the Packers will just have to keep on moving forward and try better in the next game, hoping that a win will finally come for Green Bay.

Via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

“Nobody feels sorry for us,” Rodgers said after the game. “We’ve got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes.”

Aaron Rodgers was far from his best in the Buffalo game, as he ended it with just 203 passing yards with an interception on 19-of-30 completions. He had a pair of touchdown tosses, but those ultimately did not matter.

If anything, the Packers saw their rushing attack wake up at last, with Aaron Jones rushing for 143 yards on 20 carries. AJ Dillon had 54 rushing yards on 10 carries. Green Bay was not able to score on the ground, but Aaron Rodgers must feel better about his chances of getting ample support from the Packers’ running backs the next time Green Bay hits the field.

The Packers, who are now on a four-game losing skid, will travel to Michigan for a Week 9 date with the Detroit Lions.