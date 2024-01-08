The Norfolk State Spartans are searching for another MEAC Championship and bid to March Madness. They defeated Howard for the MEAC Championship, but lost to South Carolina in the opening round.

Following back-to-back wins against UNC Wilmington and Longwood, the Norfolk State Spartans are gearing up to take on their MEAC schedule in the new year. The Spartans finished their non-conference play with an impressive 10-4 record. They are the only MEAC team with a positive non-conference record; Maryland Eastern Shore is second at 6-7.

After a tough 67-39 loss to Auburn, the women’s team dominated at High Point, getting back on track with a 85-71 victory. They returned home to face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in a game that quickly got out of hand. The Seahawks never led in this game, though they kept the score close in the first quarter. After an 8-2 run from Norfolk State, UNC Wilmington closed the gap with consecutive three-pointers. They closed the period down 21-15 to the Spartans.

In the second quarter, the Spartans decided they had entertained the Seahawks for far too long. In the second quarter alone, they went on a 13-0 run while holding UNC Wilmington scoreless for nearly four minutes. The Spartans outscored their opponents 29-10, going into the half with a commanding 50-25 lead.

The third quarter was nearly identical to the second; Norfolk State outscored the Seahawks 30-14. They again held UNC Wilmington scoreless for more than four minutes. In that time, the Spartans went on a 24-3 run, expanding the lead from 56-25 to an insurmountable 80-28. Both teams tied in fourth quarter scoring, but Norfolk State had dominated so much in the second and third periods that the fourth quarter was essentially rendered useless. The Spartans left their arena with a 96-55 win.

Four of UNC Wilmington’s five starters ended with 10 or more points, but they couldn’t get stops, nor could they get bench production. Evan Miller led the way with 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists, but she also committed seven turnovers. McCall King finished with 11 points, and Mary Ferrito and Kylah Silver both had 10.

On the other side, the Spartans had five double-digit scorers, including two with 20 or more points. Diamond Johnson led all players with 26 points on 22 shot attempts. She also had eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Kierra Wheeler had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Shortly after the massacre against UNC Wilmington, the Spartans traveled to Farmville, Virginia, to play the Longwood Lancers. Longwood proved to be a much tougher opponent, but Norfolk State still walked away with a 76-59 victory on the last game of 2023.

Similar to the last game, the Spartans jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter. Consecutive three-pointers from Diamond Johnson and Anjanae Richardson helped build a 21-13 lead going into the next period. This time, however, the Lancers fought back. Their defense turned up a level as they held Norfolk State to just seven second quarter points, while they scored 16 on the other end. Norfolk State remained completely scoreless for the first six minutes and thirty seconds. A couple jump shots and a free throw from Kierra Wheeler helped the Spartans break out of the spell, but they eventually turned the lead over to Longwood. Bailey Williams’ back-to-back jumpers gave the Lancers a 29-28 lead going into half time.

Longwood’s success, however, would soon peter out. The Spartans returned to form in the third quarter, going on an 18-0 run to retake the lead. They nearly held Longwood scoreless for the last six minutes of the quarter, only giving up three free throws in the final minute. In total, they outscored the Lancers 25-10 in the third.

Also like the last game, both teams kept pace with each other in the fourth quarter. Norfolk State slightly outscored Longwood 23-20, leading to the eventual 76-59 win and securing the Spartans final victory of the year.

Outside of Adriana Shipp-Davis and Janay Turner, the Longwood Lancers struggled to find solutions on offense. Shipp-Davis recorded a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, along with three assists. Turner helped out with 16 points of her own, but no other Lancer scored in double figures. Frances Ulysse grabbed six rebounds and had eight points, but she turned the ball over six times. Turnovers were a death knell for Longwood as they more than doubled Norfolk State, 29 to 13.

Shipp-Davis would have had the most impressive stat line of the night, were it not for Kierra Wheeler. Wheeler also had a double-double, but she edged out her opponent with 30 points and 16 rebounds. Diamond Johnson, albeit on an inefficient 8-20 shooting, had 21 points and six rebounds. Makoye Diawara nearly had a double-double herself, scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds.

The Spartans begin MEAC play on Jan. 6 when they take on South Carolina State in South Carolina. The Lady Bulldogs are at the bottom of the conference with a 1-14 record.