Norfolk State continues their red-hot start to the season with a huge 67-53 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday.

The Norfolk State Lady Spartans extended their impressive winning streak with a convincing 67-53 win over Appalachian State. Although the Lady Spartans faced some early setbacks, they quickly regained control of the game and never looked back.

The first quarter saw a slow start from the Lady Spartans, allowing Appalachian State to take an early lead with a flurry of outside shots, including a clutch 3-pointer by Lady Mountaineer Makenzie Drout. However, Norfolk State responded, tying the game at 18-18 with an and-one play from Da'Brya Clark at the end of the first quarter.

Entering the second period, Appalachian State managed to regain the lead with after a made 3-pointer but Norfolk State, once again, wasn't deterred. They came back with a flurry of baskets by Anjanae Richardson, Niya Fields, Parris Mullins, and Da'Brya Clark to put Norfolk State back in the lead.

Appalachian State managed to close out the first half with a run that made the score 30-28. It seemed as if the Lady Mountaineers were poised to make a comeback heading into the second half but Clark ignited the Lady Spartan offense out the gate as she hit a jumper 12 seconds into the third quarter.

Appalachian State and Norfolk continued to fight as the third quarter continued but they were unable to get the best of the Lady Spartans, as they continued to build upon their lead. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 46-38. Midway into the fourth, Norfolk State mounted a run that ultimately proved to be insurmountable for the Lady Mountaineers

Norfolk State emerged victorious over Appalachian State, fueled by a strong performance in the final quarter where they scored 21 points. Niya Fields and Da'Brya Clark led the charge for NSU with 14 points each. Kierra Wheeler showcased her skills by recording her first double-double of the season, contributing 13 points and 12 rebounds. Additionally, Wheeler displayed her defensive prowess with a team-high four steals.

The Spartans made 27-of-62 (43.5 percent) of their shots, while the Mountaineers only managed to convert 15-of-51 (29.4 percent), showcasing the Lady Spartan's dominant defensive attack. The Lady Spartans have hopped out to a 4-0 start, all wins over out-of-conference foes.

As the Lady Spartans gear up to start in-conference play on January 6th, they head in with confidence. The out-of-conference victories could surely improve their positioning in either the WNIT or the March Madness tournament at the end of the season.

Norfolk State gears up to play in-state rival Hampton on Sunday at 2 PM EST.