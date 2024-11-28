Notre Dame basketball has suffered back-to-back disappointing losses after a promising 4-0 start. The Fighting Irish aim to get back on the winning track later on Wednesday night against No. 6 Houston as a massive 16.5-point underdog. But devastating Markus Burton news hit beforehand.

The standout guard is expected to miss the Cougars game. But also beyond that contest, per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

“Notre Dame star guard Markus Burton is expected to miss several weeks with a non-season-ending knee injury, sources told ESPN,” Borzello posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Burton walked into the Tuesday overtime loss to Rutgers feeling the effect of his bad knee. The guard played only three minutes in the 85-84 defeat. Burton even had to watch ND lose a 25-15 lead early to the Scarlet Knights. The Fighting Irish even lost a late 73-71 lead in the extra period, as Rutgers outscored ND 14-11 in the final 3:07 of play.

Burton scored just two points in the one-point loss. He previously dropped a game-high 25 points in the upset loss of Elon University on Nov. 22.

How Significant is Markus Burton loss for Notre Dame basketball?

The 5-foot-11 sophomore hit the ground running scoring wise to start the year.

Burton entered Thanksgiving week averaging 21.4 points per game. He additionally dished out an average of 5.2 assists per game.

The native of Mishawaka, Indiana delivered 18 points to start the year against Stonehill University, leading ND to an 89-60 rout. He came back five days later to score 19 on Buffalo to lead the Irish to the 86-77 victory.

Georgetown bottled Burton to just 16 points on Nov. 16 in Notre Dame's first road contest. Burton and the Irish still rocked the Hoyas 84-63.

The former three-star guard delivered his best point total against North Dakota. He dropped 29 on the Fighting Hawks to lead the 75-58 trouncing.

Burton started in six games during his freshman campaign last season. He turned in an average of 18.2 points per game. Burton also earned 28.5 minutes per game. His playing time increased to a 33.8 minute average this season.

Notre Dame fortunately won't have Burton missing the entire season. But “several weeks” indicates he'll miss the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play. Notre Dame takes on Syracuse on Dec. 7 for the ACC opener. He may also miss the Jan. 4 home contest against No. 12 North Carolina.