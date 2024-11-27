ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Notre Dame-Houston.

The college basketball season is not going the way the Houston Cougars wanted. The Auburn-Houston game played earlier this month was a thrilling and entertaining game, but Houston did not win it. The Cougars led that game by nine points in the second half and could not hold the lead, faltering down the stretch and failing to get stops against the Auburn offense.

Then came Tuesday night's game against Alabama. Houston led by four points inside the three-minute mark of regulation. The Cougars went stone cold in the final minutes. They didn't get balanced scoring from their lineup. Star guard LJ Cryer did what he could, playing a magnificent game for Houston, but injuries in the frontcourt and so-so performances from the supporting cast around Cryer caught up with the Cougars. Alabama also caught up with Houston, forcing overtime and then defeating UH 85-80 in the extra period. Houston had leads against the two basketball powers from the state of Alabama but ended up losing to both teams by five points. That's not what Kelvin Sampson had in mind for this month of November and this season at large. Houston is supposed to win these street fights with its defense and rebounding, but the Cougars — partly due to a lack of full health, partly due to a lack of contributions throughout the roster — are losing these very competitive and high-level games. They need to turn close losses into wins if they want to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament and make another legitimate push toward the Final Four.

Bettors need to know that this late-night game is in Las Vegas. Notre Dame, like Houston, played Tuesday night in Vegas. Like Houston, Notre Dame went to overtime. The Irish lost a heartbreaker, 85-84, to Rutgers. The Irish, who recently lost at home to Elon, could really use a quality win over Houston to substantially boost their NCAA Tournament resume. It needs some improvement, to put it mildly.

Here are the Notre Dame-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Houston Odds

Notre Dame: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1160

Houston: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs Houston

Time: 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is big, and Notre Dame desperately needs a win here, so the Irish should attack this game with everything they have. It should be enough to keep things close, since Houston is not firing on all cylinders and might be drained after the loss to Alabama one night earlier.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston will be motivated after losing to Alabama. Kelvin Sampson will not allow fatigue to be an excuse. Houston is better, tougher, and more disciplined than Notre Dame. The Irish are struggling right now, and you don't want to be struggling when you face Houston's effort level for 40 minutes.

Final Notre Dame-Houston Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Notre Dame but are not going to trust the Irish with a bet. Maybe wait for an in-game bet here.

Final Notre Dame-Houston Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame +16.5