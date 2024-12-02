It was announced last week that North Carolina A&T State University would make history as they offer a bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence (AI), the only public institution in North Carolina to offer. But the innovation doesn’t stop there this forward-thinking university is also extending AI education to younger students, preparing them for a tech-driven future.

Through a $25 million national initiative led by Google, N.C. A&T is creating hands-on learning opportunities for K-12 students. The program, which spans ten states, engagingly teaches the basics of AI. For elementary and middle school students, that means exploring concepts like data and algorithms through fun activities like Minecraft. High school students, meanwhile, dive deeper, focusing on using AI tools responsibly to solve real-world problems.

“Minecraft is one of those things that they get excited about. And so, you do what I call stealth STEM,” said Mark Light, a 4-H STEM specialist at N.C. A&T and co-chair of the initiative. “Where you sneak the STEM into an activity such as a robot, a video game, a drone, something that they find interesting. And then you teach the STEM perspectives, in this case, artificial intelligence, by hiding it within a game.”

The program also addresses the digital divide, ensuring students in rural and underserved areas have access to the same opportunities as those in tech-rich regions. By filling these gaps, N.C. A&T is helping prepare all students for the challenges and careers of tomorrow.

As the nation’s largest HBCU and a leading producer of Black engineers, N.C. A&T is deeply invested in innovation. The university is no stranger to cutting-edge research, partnering with tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, and Microsoft, as well as renowned institutions like MIT, Yale, and Duke. This new AI degree solidifies its place as a leader in STEM education.

Chancellor James Martin highlighted the broader significance of the program, “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly part of everyday life with the potential for profound and far-reaching impact on virtually every facet of society,” Martin said. “Our new bachelor’s degree will prepare students for immediate impact, especially in the critical area of human interaction with AI.”

Martin also emphasized the importance of collaboration and a well-rounded approach. “A&T has collaborated with other colleges, business executives, and federal and state authorities,” he said. “Offering this degree in an interdisciplinary curriculum positions it in a way that is aligned with the intent of scientists in the 1950s who first labeled and defined AI scientists including computer experts, anthropologists, technologists, engineers, and more. We seek the same holistic, inclusive approach.”

N.C. A&T’s efforts extend beyond college students, with the university’s 4-H program working in all 100 counties in North Carolina. By 2026, the goal is to engage 15,000 youth and train 2,000 educators in AI education. High school students will also be trained as peer educators, helping spread knowledge within their communities.

“If a peer walks into a classroom, the students are often more open to learning,” Light explained. “That connection helps us make an even greater impact.”

The initiative aims to create a national model for AI education, starting with the ten participating states. By its conclusion, the curriculum will be available to youth and families nationwide, ensuring everyone has access to essential tech education.

With this bold new degree program and its commitment to youth outreach, North Carolina A&T continues to lead the way in innovation, equity, and excellence in education.