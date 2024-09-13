Jordyn Dorsey, a guard for the North Carolina A&T Lady Aggies , is a well-known figure on campus. Her exceptional performance and leadership underscore the significance of women’s athletics, particularly within Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, the Augusta, Georgia, native discussed the challenges she faced when joining NC A&T and offered a glimpse of what lies ahead for the Lady Aggies.

Dorsey was recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic, making her school selection challenging. However, a virtual tour helped her decide that NC A&T was the right fit.

“The fact that I felt this was where I wanted to be and where I wanted to grow and play, even without seeing it in person, showed me where my heart was,” she said. “Being an Aggie feels great the community here, being around people who look like you, it’s just a lot of love and support. Even as an alum, it’s a lifetime commitment.

Playing for a storied women’s basketball program under the winningest coach in NC A&T history Tarrell Robinson, Dorsey aimed to make an immediate impact, regardless of her role.

“I was recruited as a wing, but I played both positions because I wanted to contribute in any way I could,” she said. “Transitioning was definitely a struggle, but the coaching staff always believed in me. It’s a different pace and gear as a point guard, and it has also enhanced my leadership skills.”

Since joining the Aggies, Dorsey has earned First Team All-CAA, HBCU All-American honors, and numerous Player of the Week awards. She expressed pride in her achievements and in representing HBCUs.

“It means a lot to be recognized for the impact I have on the game and to represent HBCUs,” she said. “There’s a lot of talent at the HBCU level that people might not know about, and I’m glad to be part of that.”

This summer, Dorsey hosted a youth basketball camp in her hometown of Augusta,Georgia, helping children ages 6-12 improve their skills.

“I had a blast during the camp I might have had more fun than the kids!” she said. “Being able to give back to the community and see the impact I made on the kids was great. I would definitely do it again.”

When discussing ways to enhance her game, Dorsey identified improving her fitness and three-point shooting as key areas for development.

“I need to get in better shape and improve my three-point percentage,” she said. “I’ll be able to impact the game more effectively when I’m not fatigued.”

Dorsey started every game for North Carolina A&T last season, finishing with 455 points, 44 steals, 119 assists, and six blocks. The Lady Aggies advanced to the Super 16 round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), where they lost to Troy University, 89-75. Dorsey scored 18 points, with four assists and five rebounds in that game.

“Making the Super 16 showed what we’re capable of if we put in the work,” she said. “Our goal is to start and finish the season strong. We’ve come close in the past three seasons but ran out of gas. We need to give 110% from start to finish.”

As the new season approaches and recruits settle in, Dorsey believes the team is well-prepared.

“It’s different playing here and building connections with new recruits,” she said. “We’re fast-tracking the process of learning how we do things and how well we perform.”

The Lady Aggies have not yet announced their full schedule, but their non-conference games can be viewed on the team’s website.