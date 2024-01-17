With the loss to North Carolina A&T, the Hampton men's basketball losing streak extends to eight games. There hasn't been a victory in Hampton, VA since December 11, when the men beat Mary Baldwin

On Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, both basketball teams for the North Carolina A&T Aggies came to Virginia to defeat the Hampton Pirates. The women's teams played on Sunday afternoon, while the men's teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 9 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network. The losing streaks for both Hampton teams continue well into the New Year.

The Aggies women's team rolled into the Convocation Center with an 8-6 overall record and a 2-1 record in the CAA. Meanwhile, the Lady Pirates had yet to secure a win in 12 games. The challenge was certainly cut out for them, but the game was very competitive. Hampton was more than ready for North Carolina A&T in the opening quarter. Though they fell behind early, the Lady Pirates took their first lead, courtesy of Le'Asia Foreman. Foreman had seven of Hampton's 13 first quarter points. She also had an assist to Tyra Kennedy for a three-pointer. Foreman's consecutive jumpers gave her team a 13-10 lead, but the Aggies responded, ending the quarter with the 15-13 edge.

Hampton's offense struggled in the second quarter, which opened a window for the Aggies to strike. They opened up the quarter with an 11-4 run to take a double-digit lead. North Carolina A&T held the Lady Pirates scoreless for four minutes while they widened the score gap. Jordyn Dorsey was on fire for the Aggies, accounting for 12 of the 19 points they scored in the period. Dorsey scored nine of her own points, and had an assist to Talia Davis for a three-point make. They waltzed into the half with a 34-23 advantage.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, the script completely flipped for them in the third quarter. Hampton outscored them 18-9, nearly tying the game going into the fourth quarter. It took North Carolina A&T nearly seven minutes to score a single basket. In the meantime, the Lady Pirates closed the gap with a 9-0 run. The Aggies briefly regained a seven-point lead, but Hampton's Camryn Hill helped her team fight back. She made two free throws and set up teammates Jenae Dublin and Cheyenne Talbot for easy baskets. Another set of free throws from Foreman put the Lady Pirates down 43-41 as they entered the final quarter of play.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates took their first lead since the beginning of the game. The advantage, however, was short-lived. Though Hampton had little trouble scoring, they could not get stops on the defensive end. The Aggies had their best offensive quarter of the game, putting up 24 points and sealing their ninth victory. Hill briefly cut the score to 52-51, but North Carolina A&T went on a 9-2 run that gave them some breathing room at the end of the game. They went on to win 67-57.

North Carolina A&T's Jordyn Dorsey showed up everywhere on the stat sheet. She scored 18 points on an efficient 5-11 shooting performance, as well as grabbing eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and making seven of eight free throws. Maleia Bracone made four three-pointers and finished with 16 points. Chaniya Clark recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, as well as three blocks and two assists.

Although Le'Asia Foreman got off to a hot start in the first quarter, she cooled down over the rest of the game. She finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals. Camryn Hill had 12 points and three rebounds. Jenae Dublin also had 12 points, but she added four rebounds and four steals to her stat line.

With the victory, the Aggies move to 3-1 in the CAA as they prepare to face Delaware on Jan. 21. The Lady Pirates, now staring at 0-13 in the win/loss column, travel to Maryland on Jan. 19 to play Towson.

On the second night of the Hampton home stand against North Carolina A&T, the men's teams tipped off one of the most exciting games of the year. Both teams came in struggling: Hampton hoped to avoid extending their seven-game losing streak, while the Aggies had a worse overall record than the Pirates at 3-13.

After a bit of back-and-forth play in the first half, the Aggies began to take control. Camian Shell helped kick off an 11-1 run that put them up 22-12 halfway through the opening half. North Carolina A&T slightly extended the lead to 11 before the Pirates came charging back. After a flurry of buckets, the Aggies seemed stunned as the Pirates ripped off a 12-0 run to take a 33-30 edge. Towards the end of the half, Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes made a three-pointer that briefly gave North Carolina A&T a 39-37 lead, but a jumper from Hampton's Tre Thomas and a three-pointer from Dan Banister Jr. helped them reclaim the lead. In the final seconds before half time, Aggie Landon Glasper hit a shot from downtown to knot the game at 42 a piece.

Despite multiple ties throughout the second half, it took a while for North Carolina A&T to regain the lead. Hampton finally got scoring contributions out of other players outside the usual Kyrese Mullen and Jordan Nesbitt. Speaking of Mullen, he only had two points in this game, which likely led to the Pirates' eventual downfall. In the meantime, Hampton struggled to pull away from the Aggies. Every time the Pirates scored, the Aggies retorted with a bucket of their own. This trend literally held for the entire second half. Hampton led by as much as five points in the game.

With a little over two minutes to go, the Aggies' leading scorer Landon Glasper hit a huge three-pointer to give them their first lead since it was 39-37. Hampton's Jerry Deng quickly responded with a three-pointer of his own. Deng nearly extended the lead after stealing the ball from Glasper, but Shell ripped the ball from him on the fast break. Shell tied the game with a layup, but Nesbitt's layup gave the Pirates the lead again. With 30 seconds to go, Glasper wiggled free off of a screen and rose up for a dagger three-pointer. The defender couldn't have contested the shot any better, but Glasper's three put the Aggies up 79-78.

Coming out of the timeout, Hampton's offense seemed flustered. Nesbitt dribbled around, trying to get a step on his defender, but he couldn't do it. With the shot clock waning, Nesbitt drove to the basket. The stout Aggie defense rejected his approach, so Nesbitt settled for a step-back jump shot that sailed into the basket. The Pirate crowd roared as they took the 80-79 lead with seven seconds to go. It seemed like the Pirates themselves were celebrating on the floor, because Shell got the inbound and raced to the other end of the floor. Nobody was back to guard him as put up a nearly uncontested floater. As the ball swished through the hoop, the Convocation Center filled with groans and cheers from the Aggie bench. 1.2 seconds remained on the clock, but Nesbitt's full-court heave smacked off the backboard. North Carolina A&T escaped with an 81-80 victory.

Landon Glasper played an amazing game as he willed his team to the victory. He made five three-pointers and finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes of play. Camian Shell capped off his 19-point performance with the game-winning shot. He also dished out eight assists. Nikolaos Chitikoudis came off the bench with 15 points and the assist to Glasper on the three-pointer that gave them a 79-78 lead. He also had seven rebounds and two steals. Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes was the final double-digit scorer for the Aggies as he put up 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

The Hampton Pirates got contributions from everyone except their leading scorer this season, Kyrese Mullen. The team fails to consistently put an entire game together with good outings from their star players. Jordan Nesbitt seemed to wake up as he poured in 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jerry Deng also had 17 points and five rebounds. Both players hit three three-pointers each. Tristan Maxwell had 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Joshua Lusane and Trey Thomas both had 10 points. Tedrick Wilcox on shot six times, but he finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

The Aggies return home to play Northeastern on Jan. 18. On the same day, Hampton travels up north to New York to play Hofstra.