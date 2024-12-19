The North Carolina A&T women's basketball team suffered a 68-59 loss at Corbett Sports Center to fellow HBCU rival Norfolk State University earlier today.

North Carolina A&T (2-6) leads the all-time series 23-19 but has now dropped two consecutive games to Norfolk State. The teams last met during the 2020-21 season, with A&T winning the first matchup 65-60 and Norfolk State (10-3) winning the second 65-54.

Although the Aggies managed to limit Norfolk State star Diamond Johnson to just 11 points, it was Da’brya Clark who led the Spartans with 18 points. Clark shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Kierra Wheeler added 13 points, three steals, four blocks, one assist, and five rebounds.

A&T struggled offensively, with star guard Jordyn Dorsey having an off game. Dorsey finished with just seven points on 1-of-5 shooting, adding six assists and five rebounds. Transfer guard Ajia James and Maleia Bracone were the only two Aggies to reach double figures, with Bracone scoring 10 points and James 13. Paris Locke and Chaniya Clark both scored nine points for the Aggies, with Locke one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 rebounds, while Clark grabbed three.

Despite a strong rebounding performance, A&T shot just 28 percent from 3-point range and 35.4 percent from the field. The Aggies made only two field goals in the first quarter and allowed Norfolk State to score 40 points in the paint. A&T showed signs of life in the second half, cutting the lead to six with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, fueled by 22 points from the bench.

With the loss, A&T remains winless on the road this season. The Aggies will next travel to face Florida Gulf Coast University, hoping to snap their road losing streak and gain momentum heading into the winter break.

Norfolk State, with its third consecutive win, will next face Drexel. With 10 wins to start the season, the Spartans are the favorites to win the MEAC championship, which would be their second in as many years.