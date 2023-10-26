North Carolina Central head coach Levelle Moton compared the transfer portal to the crack-cocaine epidemic of the 1980s during MEAC Men's Basketball Media Day. The comparison was interesting, to say the least and signals that he isn't a fan.

“I’m a housing project kid. I remember the drug epidemic. It reminds me of when crack cocaine hit the streets when I was a kid. And it just for lack of a better analogy, that’s exactly what this thing reminds me of, It’s the wild, wild West. There’s no rules, there’s no values, there’s no trust, there’s no integrity. No one is standing on their word anymore. So it’s just it’s just chaotic.”

The NCAA has made efforts to establish additional regulations for the transfer portal to better manage the process. Recently, the NCAA Division I Council voted on a proposal to shorten the transfer portal window. Expected to be implemented by the end of the fall sports season, the new rule will reduce the window to a total of 45 days.

To facilitate the process, two separate windows for the portal have been created. First, a 30-day window will open after the conference championship games, followed by a 15-day window in April. The process is set to start taking place this offseason but many coaches, like Moton, don't like that college sports has become even more of a business.

“The moral compass, the value system — that’s no longer in college basketball. It’s a straight business now. So we’ve become general managers instead of head coaches and it’s taken the spirit out of college basketball in all honesty, which I’m not complaining about because I’ll adjust to anything — that’s what we’ve done,” Moton said of the change to college basketball in the transfer portal era.

North Carolina Central is set to start their season with #1 ranked Kansas in the John McLendon Classic on November 6th.