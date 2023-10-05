The NCAA is cracking down on transfer portal rules for student-athletes. On Wednesday morning, the NCAA Division I Council voted on legislation to shorten the transfer portal window. The new rule, which will likely be installed by the end of the fall sports season, will decrease the window to 45 total days.

The number of days athletes have to apply will be the same for all sports. However, the exact days of the window will differ. For example, FBS and FCS players will be able to put their names in the portal the Monday after the FBS conference championship games.

Staying with the college football example, there are two separate windows for the portal. There is a 30-day window that opens after the conference championship games, and another 15-day window in April. Previously, students had 45 days to decide after Dec. 4, plus another 15 days from April 15-30.

In both women's and men's college basketball, students have a full 45-day window that opens the Monday after Selection Sunday.

The NCAA was originally going to shrink the window down to 30 days but opted for 45 in the end. The move to shorten the time to apply indicates the NCAA Division I Council's disparagement of student movement. The reduced window gives them less time to make a decision, which could lead to less movement.

This decision also comes on the heels of the NCAA's proposal to implement new rules for NIL. Though still waiting on government oversight, the NCAA is suggesting a registration system for companies interested in partnering with student-athletes. If passed, it would be the first major guardrail concerning NIL since its inception.