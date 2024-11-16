Following North Carolina Central's massive 26-3 victory over Howard University, players from both teams were involved in a postgame brawl. The altercation happened as North Carolina Central head coach Trei Olver and Howard University head coach Larry Scott were shaking hands and was captured on ESPNU's broadcast on the game.

In a statement obtained by ABC11, Oliver spoke about what occurred and if he should've sent his team in the locker room given the tension between the teams that festered during the game.

“I always shake hands. Last year I didn't like the vibe at the end of the game, so I told my guys to go to the locker room,” he said. “I went across the field and shook the coach's hand. I took the loss. I was down there talking to another coach, I didn't see what happened, but that's not our football team. That's not who we are, I don't care what happened. We go to the locker room. Go to the band, then go to the locker room. That's not us, that's not who we are. That won't be tolerated in my program.”

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills announced a thorough review of the incident between Howard University and North Carolina Central. Once the review is complete, the conference will release an official statement, which will include an assessment of video footage and reports from game officials, neutral observers, coaches, athletic staff, and the student-athletes involved.

“This was a very unfortunate incident, and we are taking it with the utmost seriousness,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. “The MEAC holds its student-athletes, coaches, and staff to the highest standards of sportsmanship and professionalism. We are committed to thoroughly reviewing this matter and will take appropriate disciplinary action based on our findings.”

This is the second such incident that occurred in HBCU football win the past week. A postgame brawl between Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M led to institutional sanctions.