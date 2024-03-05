Former North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard is in “good spirits” after his injury in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Richard released an update on ‘X' expressing gratitude for the amount of support he received following the injury.
“I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of support and prayers expressed following my injury in the HBCU Legacy Bowl,” he wrote. “As a Man of Faith, I understand wholeheartedly that no weapon formed against thee shall prosper.”
Richard then thanked everyone involved with the event, his team, and the medical staff.
“A special thank you to the HBCU Legacy Bowl for awarding me with Offensive MVP of the Game. Thank you to Team Gaither for holding it down! I would also like to give a special highlight to my agent Rasheeda Liberty and the entire Lady Lib Sports and Entertainment team for ensuring that I was adequately taken care of. Thank you to the NFL, HBCU community, the University Medical Center New Orleans Medical Team, and last but not least my family and friends.”
Thank you to everyone for your love and support. Romans 8:28
Richard entered the Legacy Bowl as one of the top HBCU prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft and offseason. Many expected that the two-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Year would land with an NFL team considering the staggering numbers he put up at North Carolina Central. League scouts got to witness Richard's ability first-hand as he led Team Gaither to a 70+ yard opening drive touchdown, though he sustained an ankle injury on his touchdown run. Even still, Richard should be in high demand for NFL teams once he recovers.