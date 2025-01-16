Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently accepted the head coaching job with the North Carolina football team. Belichick was looking for an NFL job last offseason, but there were no takers despite his roaring success with the Patriots. However, after accepting the job with the Tar Heels, there was reportedly some interest in Belichick from some NFL teams. That obviously sparked some rumors that Belichick might ditch the North Carolina gig, but Belichick's girlfriend's recent social media post suggests otherwise.

“NEW: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson confirms they are locked in with North Carolina,” On3 shared in a post.

The post is of Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, holding a North Carolina football, and the caption reads “two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball.”

There will probably still be rumors until Belichick signs his contract, but this might quiet the rumblings a bit.

Belichick did sign a terms sheet with the North Carolina football team, but he has not yet signed his actual contract as that is still being negotiated.

“The University proposes to enter into an Employment Agreement with Bill Belichick to serve as the Head Football Coach,” The school said regarding the terms agreement. “It is understood and agreed that this proposal of terms and conditions shall not constitute a binding agreement, and the parties intend to negotiate expeditiously and in good faith to finalize these terms and conditions into a long-form agreement.”

A situation like this one involving Belichick isn't all that uncommon. It happens, and it doesn't mean that he wants to leave. However, the fact that there are rumors about NFL teams being interested in Belichick adds an extra layer to the whole situation.

It was clear last year that Bill Belichick wanted an NFL job, and it seemed like he took the North Carolina job because the NFL simply wasn't an option. Well, the opportunity might be there again, but Belichick seems locked in with the Tar Heels.