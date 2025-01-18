North Carolina football continues to add talent to “Chapel Bill,” the newest moniker for the Bill Belichick era. Except the Tar Heels' newest defender Thaddeus Dixon shares a Washington connection with the new head coach's son.

The former Huskies cornerback Dixon joined UNC through the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com Saturday. Newton worked with another Belichick just last year: Ex-Washington defensive coordinator Stephen Belichick, who got hired by his dad to the same position.

The younger Belichick ran the Huskies defense for only one season. The Huskies fielded the 11th best defense among Big 10 teams.

Dixon thrived under Stephen Belichick. He swatted 10 passes to lead UW. He also produced career-best numbers in tackles (43), solo stops (26), and tackles for a loss (two).

Impact of ex-Washington defender for Bill Belichick, North Carolina

The eight-time Super Bowl champion Belichick is getting more than a past power conference performer. Belichick adds a top 10 remaining portal talent per On3.com.

Dixon compiled 69 tackles, 46 solo stops, three tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 16 pass breakups through two seasons.

The Paramount, California native will soon play for his third different head coach in three seasons. Dixon became one of the last Kalen DeBoer era recruits at Washington — suiting up for their 2023 national championship game runner-up team. He remained in Seattle to play for Jedd Fisch, who went 6-7 overall at UW in 2024.

Dixon delivered four games of producing four tackles or more in 2024. He forced one fumble against College Football Playoff qualifier and Big 10 champ Oregon on Nov. 30.

Now, Dixon will play for the legendary NFL head coach in Chapel Hill. The 6-foot, 205-pound CB also is playing in his third different conference — going from the Pac-12, Big 10 to now the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dixon is the fourth ex-Washington player to cross over to UNC. He's joining safety Peyton Waters, linebacker Khmori House and wide receiver Jason Robinson in heading to the Belichicks. House started the UW to UNC movement by transferring on Dec. 21.