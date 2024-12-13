Thursday night was historic for North Carolina football when they officially announced Bill Belichick as their new head coach, giving him his first collegiate coaching opportunity. While Belichick may have overextended himself at times, he earned significant recognition for his regular appearances on ESPN, including spots on The Pat McAfee Show and the ManningCast alongside Peyton and Eli Manning.

However, with his recent move to accept the head coaching position at the University of North Carolina, Belichick's future in media remains uncertain.

Bill Belichick stays on the air despite his new North Carolina coaching job

For those speculating that Belichick might follow in J.J. Redick's footsteps, it appears they need not worry — at least for now. As reported by Andrew Carter of the Raleigh News & Observer, North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham has reassured that Belichick will still make appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and ManningCast moving forward.

Cunningham's statement didn’t specify whether Belichick’s media involvement will extend past this NFL season. At present, Belichick makes weekly Monday appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, a commitment that appears manageable with his new role in Chapel Hill. He could also participate in a few ManningCast games, along with some select others.

While it was always clear Belichick would eventually return to coaching, there were still whispers suggesting his brief time in the media was part of a larger strategy.

Only one ManningCast remains this season after the show wrapped up its third regular-season run earlier this week. Belichick will join Peyton and Eli for the first half of the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Belichick's excitement to coach North Carolina

Widely regarded as one of the NFL’s greatest coaches, Belichick has led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and won two more as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

Belichick’s arrival in Chapel Hill ushers in a new era for the Tar Heels as he introduces his professional style approach to college football. His focus is on developing players who are not just ready for collegiate success but also prepared to thrive at the next level—a goal he has consistently accomplished throughout his legendary NFL career.

At his introductory press conference Thursday as the new head coach of the Tar Heels, Belichick shared a few laughs, showed off an old UNC sweatshirt that had belonged to his father, and promised to implement a professional approach at North Carolina football.

Belichick, known for his dry wit, often monotone responses, and stoic demeanor in press conferences, rarely displays excitement. However, he showed a different side during Thursday’s events with North Carolina, visibly enthusiastic throughout.

A new era for North Carolina football

He takes over from Mack Brown, 73, the winningest coach in school history. Brown, who was let go after a 6-6 season, concluded his second tenure at North Carolina with a 44-33 record over six years and an overall mark of 113-79-1 with the Tar Heels.

Belichick announced that Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive and Patriots assistant from 2014 to 2016, will serve as the general manager of the North Carolina football program. He also confirmed that he will keep UNC interim coach Freddie Kitchens, the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns, on staff.

North Carolina has a rich football history spanning 136 years, yet its most recent ACC championship came in 1980. While basketball has long been the dominant sport at the university, hiring Belichick signals the beginning of a new era for the football program.

Belichick's contract

Belichick's five-year contract with North Carolina runs through December 2029 and is valued at $10 million per season, consisting of a $1 million base salary and $9 million in supplemental income. The first three years of the deal are fully guaranteed.

Additionally, Belichick can earn up to $3.5 million annually in performance-based bonuses tied to regular-season victories, ACC championship appearances, postseason play, rankings in the final CFP poll, coach of the year awards, and the team’s academic performance.

If Belichick decides to leave UNC before June 1, 2025, he would be required to pay a $10 million buyout. After that date, the buyout decreases to $1 million.

Belichick’s assistant coaches will share a $10 million pool, with $1 million set aside for the strength and conditioning team. The university has also earmarked $5.3 million for a “support staff,” which covers the funding for the newly established general manager role.

Regarding recruiting, Bill Belichick expressed excitement about convincing players to join North Carolina and emphasized his plan to recruit on a national scale.