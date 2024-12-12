Although Bill Belichick is the newest head coach for North Carolina football, there's an interesting caveat for him if he desires to make an NFL return. USA Today reporter Steve Berkowitz broke down what Belichick will receive regarding his salary. He has a five-year, $10 million deal with some incentives inside.



Belichick has $10 million for “the assistant coach salary pool, $1 million for strength staff, $5.3 million for support staff, including GM, and $13 million for “revenue sharing.” The general manager that Berkowitz is referring to is Michael Lombardi. He made it clear that the two would attack the transfer portal and college recruits coming out of high school.



Despite the lucrative incentives, North Carolina football has an easy way out if the Belichick experiment doesn't work out. After June 1, 2025, Belichick's $10 million buyout was reduced to only $1 million, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic. In actuality, the experiment could be a one-year thing.

Bill Belichick has a way out of North Carolina football if things go south

After all, Stephen A Smith believes that the UNC job is a demotion for Belichick. Not to mention, Belichick was not happy about the lack of NFL interest. Regardless of how he performs well, if the perfect opportunity arises, the Super Bowl-winning head coach might pounce on the opportunity.

Regardless, many have praised the university and the newest head coach himself for the move. Even Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith had some nice words for Belichick. Compliments are nice, but results are what the program and the previous New England Patriots head coach will aspire to achieve. In an ACC with SMU, Miami (FL), and Clemson, it makes the task all the more difficult.

Even if it is too difficult, Belichick's contract is essentially a one-year deal. The ball is in his court if he wants to stay. He's currently the oldest head coach in the sport, which doesn't help his case. However, you can't teach results, and he hopes to bring those in his first season.