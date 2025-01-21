New North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick already had a quarterback committed in his 2025 recruiting class, but he added another one on Tuesday. Three-star QB Au'Tori Newkirk is the latest player to commit to the Tar Heels, and he gives this class a slight boost in the rankings.

“BREAKING 2025 QB Au'Tori Newkirk has committed to North Carolina,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Bill Belichick adds a second quarterback to the class.”

Au'Tori Newkirk is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is not ranked overall nationally by 247, but he is the #52 QB in the 2025 recruiting class and the #29 player in the state of Virginia. Newkirk currently attends Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia.

“2023: Abe Goldblatt All-Tidewater Football Player of the Year,” Newkirks scouting report reads. “Virginia Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year, Class 5 Region A Offensive Player of the Year and Eastern District Offensive Player of the Year. As a first-year stater, led Maury to a 15-0 record and a state championship. Completed 175 of 256 passes (68.3%) for 3,670 yards with 44 TD and 5 INT. Also ran for 760 yards and 13 TD.”

The top recruit in this 2025 North Carolina football recruiting class is also a QB. His name is Bryce Baker, and he is ranked a lot higher than Au'Tori Newkirk.

Bryce Baker is a four-star recruit according to 247. He is the #80 player in the 2025 class, the #8 QB and the #3 player in the state of North Carolina. He currently attends East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC.

“Mobile signal caller with a muscled-up build that will throw his wide receivers open,” Baker's scouting report reads. “Owns a compact release and can create some torque with his upper half. Can be a bit streaky at times as a passer, but has some impressive long balls on the junior spray chart. Really excels at attacking the back corner of the end zone when down in the red zone. Lower-body twitch allows him to escape pressure and extend plays.”

Baker has the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs, and that should translate well to the next level.

“Effective on designed runs and has the burst to beat defenders to the sticks, although he isn’t the type of quarterback that’s looking to just take off and run,” The scouting report continued. “Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level. Must keep improving his footwork and decision-making, but has tools to develop over the next few years. Likely to find the most success in a modern spread attack that wants to move him around.”

Bill Belichick has signed two intriguing QBs to this 2025 recruiting class, and North Carolina football fans should be excited to see these guys play.