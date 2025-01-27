Bill Belichick is already aggressively pursuing some of the nation's best 2026 prospects for North Carolina football. That includes a five-star from his hometown of Nashville, who Belichick surprised with an early home visit.

Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis revealed the eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach stepped inside his household, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. Curtis is the national recruiting outlet's No. 1 ranked QB for the upcoming '26 class.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder even told On3.com back in December that the Tar Heels became a school of interest because of Belichick taking over.

“Arguably the greatest coach of all time. Definitely want to get up there and meet him,” Curtis told On3.com.

Belichick is officially locked in at Chapel Hill by signing a $10 million deal. He's now hitting the recruiting trail hard, including pursuing Curtis.

Does North Carolina and Bill Belichick have a shot at 5-star QB?

Belichick clearly is making the effort in expanding on North Carolina's recruiting efforts. Instead of solely focusing on in-state prospects or talent within the Carolinas, Belichick is aiming to court the four or five-star blue chip prospects regardless of their location.

But does Belichick and UNC have a strong chance at landing Curtis? The Tar Heels have fierce competition in the race to land the talented young signal-caller. North Carolina didn't even land on his short list of options just one month ago.

Curtis unveiled a top six of Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn and Ohio State in December. He even chose Georgia in November before backing off from his verbal commitment. Yet the Bulldogs remain in the picture.

Belichick and UNC, however, have now thrown a curveball to his recruiting process. Belichick emerges as the first from the Atlantic Coast Conference realm to visit Curtis at his house. Georgia's Kirby Smart is the only other head coach who took the drive to Nashville and visited the QB — which came on Jan. 23.

Curtis is the No. 4 overall prospect for his graduating class. He's the state of Tennessee's No. 1 ranked prospect by 247Sports. He's also the state's only current five-star prospect.

The new UNC coach, meanwhile, had to put the finishing touches on his 2025 class through a new QB. Belichick landed three-star Au'Tori Newkirk on Jan. 21. Newkirk comes to UNC as a top 30 prospect in the state of Virginia by 247Sports. He starred at Maury High School in Norfolk. Belichick also completed the addition of four-star QB Bryce Baker nearly a month ago.