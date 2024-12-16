North Carolina football has newly reenergized recruiting momentum in this new era led by Bill Belichick. The newest head coach already won over one longtime UNC verbal commit, four-star quarterback Bryce Baker. But Belichick's hire has attracted one more four-star — this one a transfer portal talent from Texas.

Former Longhorns linebacker Derion Gullette has mapped out future visits as he seeks his next home. Turns out a Chapel Hill trip is in the works. Gullette plans to visit the newest head coach of UNC during the weekend of Dec. 21, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder from Teague was once a prized local recruiting coup for Texas. Gullette emerged as a top 100 prospect in his state by 247Sports. He first enrolled at the Austin campus in Jan. 2023. Gullette struggled to earn extensive playing time, however.

Gullette settled for two solo tackles in 2024 — which came early in the season against Colorado State and Texas-San Antonio. He'll leave Austin as Texas prepares for the upcoming College Football Playoffs set for the weekend of Dec. 20. Belichick and the Tar Heels, however, have competition for his services.

Who does North Carolina/Bill Belichick must beat out for 4-star?

Zenitz added Gullette spent Sunday visiting Mississippi State. The Bulldogs get the early chance to do more than win over the LB. They can also prevent him from drifting away from the Southeastern Conference.

Turns out Starksville, Mississippi isn't the only visit for the portal linebacker. He's staying in-state soon to take in Oxford, where Ole Miss awaits. His visit with the Rebels takes place between the time frame of Wednesday-Thursday.

Belichick and North Carolina, though, earn the final meeting from Gullette to close out his week of visits. The eight-time Super Bowl winner will have plenty of days to deliver his sales pitch to win over the talented linebacker.

The former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns head coach comes with a plethora of experience in developing linebackers. He once molded a past Tar Heels legend in Lawrence Taylor as his New York Giants defensive coordinator. The duo won two Super Bowls together. Belichick then coached future Super Bowl winners named Tedy Bruschi, Mike Vrabel, and his eventual head coach replacement Jerod Mayo.

Gullette won't be the first visitor on the Chapel Hill campus as Belichick gets settled in. North Carolina hosted a pair of Football Championship Subdivision defenders, per Inside Carolina on 247Sports. Former Elon University edge rusher Kahmari Brown arrived on Thursday, followed by Ex-Delaware defender Melkart Abou-Jaoude on Friday.