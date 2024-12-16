New North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick made his first appearance on The Pat McAfee Show since officially accepting the job, and he detailed what it has been like in his first week on the job as he tries to put together a roster for next season.

“You know what, I feel like it's a combination of the hours after the draft when you're trying to sign the players who weren't drafted, and the two days before the start of free agency,” Belichick said on The Pat McAfee Show. “And the first day of free agency, when free agency hasn't started, but transfer portal hasn't started, but it hasn't. Some guys are in it, they're going in it. They're not going in it. You know it's a lot of dealing with the player, the agent and maybe another person because not all players have agents. So it's been an interesting process, but it's very similar, Mike Lombardi and I were just talking about it. It's very similar to what we went through with the post-draft process and right at the beginning of free agent process, all combined into one with the transfer portal, and then you still have a little bit of some leftover players from high school that are uncommitted or that are maybe weren't recruited, but for some reason now their name has surfaced and they're in it.”

North Carolina football is preparing to play its bowl game at Fenway Park against UConn, but Belichick will not be coaching that game. He is focused on putting together a roster for next season.

What is Bill Belichick looking for to build North Carolina football's roster?

When it comes to putting together a roster, Belichick said that he is focused on skill players now after initially focusing on the trenches and the quarterback position.

“So, you know it's exciting to put together a team, offensive line and quarterbacks. We got a lot of guys, think now we're really looking to add some skill players to the roster whether that's tight ends, receivers, running backs,” Belichick said. “Really want to add those into our roster and put the most competitive team we can out there as well. Of course you know I'll never pass up a good defensive player.”

North Carolina could now one of the more attractive destinations with Belichick in the fold, as players look to get NFL-caliber coaching to potentially help them reach the next level.