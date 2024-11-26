As North Carolina football officially fired Mack Brown, the former Tar Heels head coach released a statement, via Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.



“While this was not the perfect time and way in which I imagined going out, no time will ever be the perfect time,” the statement reads. “I've spent 16 seasons at North Carolina and will always cherish the memories and relationships Sally and I have built while serving as head coach.



“We've had the chance to coach and mentor some great young men, and we'll miss having the opportunity to do that in the future. Moving forward, my total focus is on helping these players and coaches prepare for Saturday's game against N.C. State and give them the best chance to win.



“We want to send these seniors out right and I hope our fans will show up Saturday to do the same.”



Although Brown was fired, the university wants him to coach the season finale against NC State football on Saturday. However, North Carolina is bowl-eligible, and it's undetermined if Brown will coach that game or not. Brown was planning on returning to Chapel Hill for the 2025 season. Regardless of the sudden move, he leaves a lasting legacy on the program.

Mack Brown leaves a lasting legacy with North Carolina football

Before returning to Chapel Hill, Brown coached North Carolina from 1988-1997 for 10 seasons. He took a rebuilding program and elevated them to multiple bowl games and established a model of consistency. He had three 10 win seasons during that time. However, when he spent 16 seasons with the Texas football program, that model went with him.



He went all the way to the BCS National Championship game in 2009. Although he lost, the coaching acumen, recruiting and maximizing talent were evident. Fast forward to a six year hiatus, Brown returned to where his success began: Chapel Hill. His success wasn't as prominent, but it's a much different time. From the pandemic, the implementation of NIL to conference realignment, there was a plethora of adjustments for coaches to make.



However, the 73-year old could keep coaching if he desires to. After all, he took nearly half a decade to come back to coaching. Despite a return, NIL, and many other factors could keep him away. For example, Nick Saban stepped away from coaching for a myriad of reasons.

Although he didn't say for specifically one reason, the new concepts added to college football make it difficult for old-school coaches to dominate how they once did. Regardless, if he chooses to walk away from coaching permanently, he's left a lasting legacy with North Carolina football for generations to come.