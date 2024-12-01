The North Carolina Tar Heels' and NC State Wolfpack's rivalry reached a boiling point in Saturday's rivalry football game. Emotions spilled over into a chaotic postgame altercation following the Wolfpack's narrow 35-30 victory at Kenan Stadium. What started as a hard-fought game to secure NC State's bowl eligibility ended with players from both sides clashing near midfield.

NC State players' attempt to plant a red Wolfpack flag on UNC’s midfield logo ignited the melee. The Tar Heels responded immediately and fiercely. Video footage and social media posts captured the scuffle, with players pushing, grappling, and even throwing punches as tensions flared.

UNC wide receiver J.J. Jones quickly emerged as a central figure in the drama, intercepting the NC State flag and throwing it back toward the Wolfpack sideline. Moments later, Tar Heels' defensive back, DK Kaufman, took matters further, grabbing the flag and running it through the end zone near NC State’s locker room.

North Carolina Tarheels and UNC get into it at midfield

UNC head coach Mack Brown, coaching his final game for the Tar Heels, expressed disappointment in the postgame chaos. “I want to congratulate N.C. State. What a game. Two even teams … absolutely competed until the end,” Brown said in his final press conference. Addressing the brawl, Brown remarked, “I don’t know what happened in the end. Somebody said they tried to plant their flag on our field. I had said two years ago that was disrespectful.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren echoed Brown’s sentiments about the unsportsmanlike conduct. “We don't need any of that. That's bad for the game,” Doeren said. However, he declined to comment further on the details of the brawl, simply stating, “I don’t know what happened.”

The incident drew immediate comparisons to the recent Michigan-Ohio State flag-planting controversy, where a similar gesture led to on-field clashes. For NC State, the victory marked their fourth consecutive win in the heated rivalry and secured their fifth straight bowl-eligible season. Hollywood Smothers sealed the win with a two-yard touchdown run in the game’s final 25 seconds.

While the Wolfpack celebrated their accomplishment, the brawl overshadowed the triumph and brought into focus the intensity of this historic rivalry. For the Tar Heels, the loss and the fight left a bitter end to Brown’s tenure as head coach. As the dust settles, both programs will likely face questions about sportsmanship and discipline, but one thing is clear: the rivalry between NC State and North Carolina remains as fiery and contentious as ever.