A scary sight in the ACC battle between North Carolina and North Carolina State as Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith was taken off the floor on a stretcher. Smith suffered “elbow and neck injuries” and was quickly attended to by the medical staff.

Prayers up for Terquavion Smith. He's being placed on a stretcher after being lifted on the spinal board. NC State players and personnel out on the court huddled around him. pic.twitter.com/eH92AthSds — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) January 21, 2023

Smith went to the floor hard after getting fouled by North Carolina’s Leaky Black. The Tar Heel forward was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul on the play.

Smith scored 12 points on a 5 of 15 shooting before suffering the injury. He made 1 of 4 shots from beyond the arc. The injury took much of the steam out of the Wolfpack, who fell by an 80-69 margin in the classic ACC matchup. North Carolina had a 45-44 lead with 15:08 remaining, and the Tar Heels outscored the visitors 35-25 the rest of the way.

North Carolina was led by guard R.J. Davis and forward Armando Bacot. Davis scored a game-high 26 points, connecting on 5 of 8 shots from the field. He was also a perfect 14 of 14 from the free throw line. Bacot was the most imposing figure for the Tar Heels, scoring 23 points with a game-high 18 rebounds. He connected on 8 of 13 shots from the field and was 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

As a team, North Carolina made 36 of 39 free throws.

Terquavion Smith has been having a brilliant season for the Wolfpack, and he leads the team in scoring with an average of 19.1 points per game. He also is averaging 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.

However, all thoughts will be on Smith’s recovery, with the hope that all news from this point will be positive.