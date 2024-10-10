ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AAC battle as North Texas visits FAU. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Texas-FAU prediction and pick.

North Texas enters the game sitting at 4-1 on the year. After dominating wins over South Alabama and Stephen F. Austin, they would face Texas Tech. In that game, they would fall 66-21. Still, North Texas would rebound. They beat Wyoming 44-17 and then would knock off Tulsa 52-20.

Meanwhile, FAU is 2-3 on the year. They opened up with a tight loss to Michigan State, before falling to Army 24-7. They would rebound and beat FIU 38-20 before losing on the road to UCONN. Last time out, FAU played great. They were facing FCS Wagner, but scored 41 points, winning the game 41-10.

Here are the North Texas-FAU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Texas-FAU Odds

North Texas: -6.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -245

FAU: +6.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How to Watch North Texas vs. FAU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why North Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Texas is led by Chandler Morris at quarterback. He has completed 123 of 188 passes this year for 1,643 yards. Further, he has 16 touchdowns on the year, while throwing six interceptions. Morris has been protected well, being sacked just five times this year. Morris has also scored twice on the ground this year.

His top target has been DT Sheffield. He has brought in 23 receptions for 317 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Damon Ward Jr. has 16 receptions on the year for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Blair Conwright has been solid as well. He has 11 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Wyatt Young has eight receptions on the year for 175 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Damashja Harris leads the way. He has run 22 times for 193 yards and a score. Shane Porter has run 24 times for 150 yards and a score. Finally, Makenzie McGill has 18 carries for 136 yards and four scores.

North Texas is 111th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 114th in opponent yards per game. They are 89th against the rush and 118th against the pass. Evan Jackson has been solid this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having two pass breakups and an interception. Meanwhile, Ridge Texada has also been solid this year. He has broken up five passes and has an interception.

Why FAU Could Cover The Spread/Win

FAU is led by Cam Fancher this year at quarterback. He has completed 69 of 115 passes this year, for just 707 yards. He has thrown two touchdowns this year but also has five interceptions on the year. Fancher has also been sacked eight times. Fancher has run well at times this year. He has run 52 times for 219 yards and a touchdown.

The top target in the receiving game has been Omari Hayes. He has 19 receptions this year for 282 yards and a touchdown. CJ Campbell has also been solid receiving. He has ten receptions for 97 yards on the year. He has also run 59 times for 292 yards and five touchdowns. Jayshon Platt has the other touchdown reception this year. He has four receptions for 38 yards and a score. In the running game, Zuberi Mobley has led the way. He has run 55 times for 307 yards and four scores this year.

FAU is 71st in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 92nd in the nation in opponent yards per game this year. They are 131st against the rush while sitting sixth in the nation against the pass. Khazir Brown has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while breaking up three passes and intercepting two. Phillip Dunnam has also been solid. He has one pass breakup while also picking off two passes. Finally, safety CJ Heard leads the team in tackles, while having a forced fumble and recovering two.

Final North Texas-FAU Prediction & Pick

North Texas is 63rd in the nation in rushing yards per game, but also 34th in the nation in rushing yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic’s defense is strong against the pass, but 131st against the run, and 125th in rushing yards per attempt. North Texas runs just 45.32 percent of the time this year, which is 106th in the nation. With FAU being strong against the pass, North Texas should lean on that ground game. If they can continue their success on the ground and run closer to a 50/50 rate, they will cover in this one.

