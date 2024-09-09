Sports movies often have head coaches give motivational speeches before an inspiring victory, but that didn't happen in Northern Illinois football's locker room before its upset of Notre Dame. Rather, Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock missed the mark on his monologue.

Hammock explained the ordeal on Monday, via The Dan Patrick Show.

“You know, the night before the game I talked to them and said listen, Rocket Ismail is not running down that tunnel, and by the look on their face I realized they had no idea who I was talking about,” Hammock said. “So then I had to take it a step further I said Joe Montana, Ricky Watters, Jerome Bettis. So they understood those guys, but I guess what I wanted them to understand was we were playing the 2024 Notre Dame team. We’re not playing the nostalgia of Notre Dame, and they stayed in the moment from that standpoint and I was happy to see it.”

Ismail is a Fighting Irish legend who played for them from 1988-90, becoming a two-time All-American and Sporting News Player of the Year in '90. While the 54-year-old may have been a big deal back in his day, the generational divide was apparent when Hammock invoked his name.

Thomas Hammock put Northern Illinois football on the map

Hammock has dedicated his life to the Huskies. The 43-year-old played running back for them from 1999-02, gaining 2,432 rushing yards in 32 games and was named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2000 and 2001. However, he unfortunately had to retire after the first start of his senior season due to a heart-related condition. Fittingly, though, his 172 yards helped Northern Illinois upset Wake Forest 42-21.

Hammock returned to lead his alma mater in 2019 after several coaching stints in both the NCAA and NFL. Since then, the 2021 MAC coach of the year has gone 26-33 with two bowl game appearances, including a win in 2023's Camellia Bowl.

The Huskies' 16-14 victory catapulted the program to 25th in the AP Poll. The result dropped Notre Dame from fifth to 18th, and it was Northern Illinois' first victory over a top-10 squad. It's also the first-ever MAC team to beat a top-five opponent.

Hammock went viral for his emotional reaction to the win on Saturday, via NBC Sports.

“I'm so proud of our kids, the coaches, just everybody. They believed, and we came here and got it done,” Hammock said with tears in his eyes.