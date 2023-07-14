A dark cloud is hanging squarely above Northwestern, with a downpour of bad optics and public judgment raining down on the university in Evanston, Illinois. The future of two of the program's major sports teams could be in considerable turmoil after baseball head coach Jim Foster was fired following a “toxic culture” investigation, according to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

This comes three days after Wildcats football head coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed after allegations of hazing came to light. He claims to have had no knowledge of such indiscretions and could be prepared for a tense legal battle with Northwestern. He was suspended initially before the administration quickly changed course and cut ties altogether with the man they inked to a 10-year contract extension in 2021.

The Foster situation is different, with multiple people reportedly close to the Northwestern baseball program alleging of “abusive behavior, bullying and an inappropriate comment made about a female staff member, per the Chicago Tribune's Jonathan Bullington. Human resources investigated the claims and found “sufficient evidence” to support them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The behavior highlighted by these accusations would have occurred in Jim Foster's first and only season with the Wildcats. They finished well in last place in the Big Ten Conference, posting an abysmal overall record of 10-40 with just a single win in league play. On performance alone, the former minor league catcher and successful Rhode Island and Army head coach was in jeopardy of losing his job.

These latest reports meant Foster had no chance of returning to helm Northwestern baseball. This shameful week is nearly over for the athletic department, but the damaging effects could be long-lasting as far as the public is concerned.